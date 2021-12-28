Snowfall warning issued for Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland

Parts of B.C. are set to see even more snowfall Wednesday (Dec. 29). (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Brace yourself, because parts of the province are due for another round of snowfall tomorrow (Dec. 29) evening.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Vancouver Island, Southern Gulf Islands, Sunshine Coast, Howe Sound, Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, with 5-10 centimetres of snow in the forecast.

According to Environment Canada, a storm system is set to move across the south coast of B.C. starting Wednesday evening and lasting through Thursday morning, bringing “widespread snow” to the affected regions.

The government agency said the Sunshine Coast, North Shore Mountains and parts of Vancouver Island might even see more than 10 cm of flakes.

Environment Canada is also warning drivers that snow can impact visibility and make travel difficult.

