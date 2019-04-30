Some strange stuff on the block at VPD auction coming to Surrey

The Vancouver Police hope to unload stolen goods seized during investigations over the past six months

They’ve got everything – even a penny farthing bike, not to mention a kitchen sink – up for grabs at this year’s Vancouver Police Department Recovered Goods Auction in Surrey.

Able Auctions, at 13557 77th Ave. in Newton, hosts the annual event and this year’s auction will be on Saturday May 4, starting at 9 a.m. Public previews will be held Thursday and Friday, between noon and 6 p.m.

The Vancouver Police hope to unload all sorts of stolen goods that were seized during investigations over the past six months but have ended up here because police were unable to locate their rightful owner.

Is your stolen bike here?

Check out this video on all the bicycles available at this year’s auction:

They’ve got about 300 bicycles this year, including brands like Trek, Specialized, Cannondale, Santa Cruz, and Giant. Among them are racing bikes, mountain bikes, hybrid, cruise and BMX bikes.

In the meantime, need some metal legs?

They’ve got a pair for sale this year.

homelessphoto

There’s also more than 120 recovered pieces of jewelry on the block this year, with a large selection of gold including a 14-karat white gold diamond-set ring with 2.5 carats of diamonds valued at $4,900.

VIDEO: Big police auction in Surrey on Saturday, in Newton

Some other items auction-goers will find are a Wayne Gretzky 1980-81 O-Pee-Chee #250 hockey card, a stainless steel double kitchen sink, Canon EOS Rebel T5i Digital Camera with lens, AED machines, Louis Vuitton bag, a 49-inch Ultra HD 4K flat screen TV, a men’s Gucci watch, comic books, a 1984 Canadian $100 22K gold coin, skis, snowboards, climbing gear, video games, a dog bed, and a dental X-ray machine.

Also on the block is a bag of men’s socks and underwear, all kinds of electric guitars, a pair of Adidas Yeezy Bost shoes, Victoria’s Secret bras, household appliances, a platinum diamond engagement ring, a wheelchair, wrenches, saws, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, cameras, camping and fishing gear, toys, and, and, and.

Money raised in the auctions goes into the City of Vancouver’s general revenue.


