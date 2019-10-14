Soroptimists of the Langleys host women’s health forum

Medical assistance in dying, accessing medical cannabis, and a healthy brain are all topics that will be discussed in-depth at a women’s health forum.

Soroptimist International of the Langleys is hosting the forum on Oct. 24 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Fraser River Presentation Theatre on the fourth floor of the Township of Langley Civic Facility located at 20338 65 Ave. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m.

Linda Pugh, chair of the form, said it is a way for the club to provide a service to the women in the community on health issues.

“We know a lot of people have misunderstandings about – in each of the areas, and so we really are hoping that we’ll get across the actual facts and dispel the myths that people carry with them,” she said.

This will be the fourth forum hosted by the club.

“This time we’re not zeroing in on the disease so much as just as provide factual information about the three topics that are quite topical these days,” said Pugh.

Experts in their respective areas will present on the topics and then welcome questions. Guests will also get an opportunity to meet with the presenters one-on-one during intermission where light refreshments will be served.

“You see what little bit in the newspaper… but often you can’t even relate it to your own local community and that’s [who] our audience is going to be and so we really want to have people leave be knowledgeable and help them to make better decisions in all three areas,” said Pugh.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased on eventbrite or by calling 778-878-2962. Guests attending must be at least 19 years old.

Medical Assistance in Dying

Marilyn Chan is one of two presenters on this topic. She has experience in clinical pastoral care and counselling. Eileen Brooks is the second presenter. In 2016, Brooks participated in the development of medical assistance in dying education for healthcare staff. She will provide an overview of medical assistance in dying and will welcome questions and discussion following the presentation.

Accessing Medical Cannabis

Jennifer Schvimer is a community engagement specialist who educates on cannabis. She is interested in seeing how research will explore cannabis’s potential in managing chronic pain, addressing opioid dependencies, and promoting harm reduction.

How to Maintain a Healthy Brain

Karen Tyrell, is a Certified Dementia Practitioner (CDP); a Certified Professional Consultant on Aging (CPCA) as well as a Certified Dementia Care Provider (CDCP). She was part of the development team for the dementia village in Langley.

