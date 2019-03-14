Don Hlus, director of guitar at KPU, said cuts to the music program are the direct result of the university decision to open a fifth campus in Surrey, a claim the university rejects. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

Sour notes sounded: Cause of KPU music admission freeze disputed

Critics claim cuts are because university lost money opening new Surrey campus, KPU denies charge

The debate over recent cuts to the music program at Kwantlen Polytechnic University in Langley is heating up, with critics claiming admission were canceled because of a pricey decision to open a fifth campus in Surrey, while the university defends the move.

Last year KPU announced it purchased five floors in the new Civic Hotel, located at 13475 Central Ave., and said the campus will have capacity for 300 to 400 students.

Don Hlus, director of guitar at KPU, said the move “wasn’t just a bad decision, it was an ugly one.”

“The proposed cuts are simply a smoke-screen to divert our attention away from the fact that we didn’t have the money expand to a fifth campus.”

Hlus warned the decision to cancel music program admissions “will essentially kill the program.”

“Once the news gets out into the marketplace that we have ceased accepting applications for entry into the music program, we are essentially done,” Hlus said.

“I don’t believe we will be able to recover from this nose dive.”

Hlus added that during his tenure as chair of the music department, from 2012 to 2018, it operated “within the budget given us.”

In response to a request for comment by the Langley Times Advance, the university issued a written statement by Dr. Sal Ferreras, KPU’s provost and vice president, who defended the decision to expand into Surrey and predicting the university will have a balanced budget by 2020.

“KPU is set to deliver a balanced budget of $225 million next year,” the statement said.

Ferreras went to say capital funds, such as those used to purchase Civic Plaza, cannot be used to fund academic programs.

“With the university previously operating close to capacity, Civic Plaza is a new outlet available for strategic growth.”

READ MORE: Music students at Kwantlen Polytechnic University battle cuts

After letter writer Natalia Kondratayeva complained the administration at KPU was building a new campus at the expense of the music program and warned the decision to eliminate first year admissions would “kill” the music program, KPU Dean of Arts Diane Purvey issued a written response that said the music program was “unsustainable.”

“KPU is not closing the program and, in fact, is trying to save it,” Purvey said.

“The university runs it at a loss and any growth in the program only adds to that loss.”

Purvey said the program costs exceed revenue by a ratio greater of two-to-one and the music program costs “nearly five times more than the average KPU program to run.”

“Accordingly, our music offerings need to be revisioned as part of the university’s broader fiscal plan,” Purvey said.

“To conduct a revisioning process without disrupting the academic path of students already in a program, it was necessary for KPU to cancel the 2019-20 academic year intake. “

Purvey said that decision “created space” to make changes that would “deliver music in a way that supports students into a career.”

KPU has two other campuses in Surrey (in Newton at 12666 72nd Ave. and in Cloverdale at 5500 180th St.) as well as a campus in Richmond at 8771 Lansdowne Rd., and another in Langley at 20901 Langley Bypass.

Previous story
800-year-old Vancouver Island log ready for United Nations project

Just Posted

Fate of Langley-filmed Lori Loughlin series up in the air with U.S. college bribery scandal

Shirley Rempel owns Country Lane Antiques, which is the set of Lori Loughlin’s Hallmark movie series.

EXCLUSIVE: Aldergrove Town Centre includes 28-storey tower and community parkade

The open house visualized the transformation of the central site in three distinct phases.

Sticking it to cancer in memory of Langley athlete

Fraternity brothers remember Scott Trapp with ball hockey fundraiser at UBC

Hundreds attend the Greatest Show On Ice in Langley

The Langley Skating Club presented lavish tribute to P.T. Burnum and Cirque Du Soleil

Langley City budget and tax increase approved

The council voted for a 6.98 per cent property tax increase

Golden retriever stolen from backyard in B.C. returned home

Atlas was returned home with the help of RCMP

B.C. housing slump has begun to slow economy, credit union economists say

Central 1 not predicting recession, but ‘sharp contraction’ in construction

Vancouver police arrest suspect after indecent acts at all-girls private school

Meanwhile, RCMP say they are investigating an internal code of conduct breach by one of its officers

Security tips for National Password Day

Study found average person has 118 accounts, 73 per cent repeat same password

800-year-old Vancouver Island log ready for United Nations project

Language Revitalization Pole will be publicly carved, then delivered to the University of Victoria

Ethiopia crash black boxes arrive in France for analysis

Sunday’s crash was the second fatal flight for a Boeing 737 Max 8 in less than six months

5 to start your day

Chilliwack trustees debate school dress code, housing minister rejects Maple Ridge housing plan and more

Netflix says Lac-Megantic footage will be removed from ‘Bird Box’ movie

The company had until now refused to edit the film to remove the images of the disaster

Fraser Institute releases latest B.C. elementary school rankings

Similar to last year’s trend, 14 out of 20 improved schools in the province were public

Most Read