Sources Langley Food Bank announces additional day of distribution

An Aldergrove location is being added

Sources Langley Food Bank is adding a third day of distribution.

Program director Jaye Murray said the food bank at 20445 62nd Ave will be now be open on Tuesdays, beginning Sept. 21, in addition to Wednesdays and Thursdays.

It will be open Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

COVID-19 precautions are in effect, including masks and social distancing.

Since it was invited by Food Banks BC to open a Langley operation in 2015, Sources has been providing a minimum of two days worth of food per person per week, as well as formula and diapers for babies, to an ever-growing list of clients.

“We’ve come a long way from a single room in the basement of a church,” Murray told the Langley Advance Times.

“Even with COVID last year, we supported 1,300 people.”

Sources is also preparing to open a distribution centre in Aldergrove.

Opening once renovations to the space are complete, the Aldergrove Sources food bank will likely be by appointment, rather than drop-ins, Murray predicted.

Food Banks B.C. Executive Director Dan Huang-Taylor said the pandemic has resulted in a “big spike” in demand for the 100 member food banks in the association.

“We’ve seen some really significant increases,” Huang-Taylor commented.

“We know that there are a lot of communities across the province where there continues to be great need,” Huang-Taylor added.

While progress is being made against the coronavirus, economic recovery is a different matter, Huang-Taylor observed.

“It [the pandemic] will continue to impact communities and individuals for months, even years to come,” he predicted.

Sources Langley serves individuals and families who live on a low income in the Langley area (defined as 0 Avenue to the Fraser River, east of 196th Street and west of 276th Street) and are eligible to receive food bank services.

