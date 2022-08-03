(BC Wildfire Services)

South Okanagan wildfire shows no growth, but hundreds remain under evacuation orders

The fire continues to sit at 2,790 hectares

The Keremeos Creek wildfire has shown no growth over the last day, according to B.C. Wildfire Services.

As of Wednesday morning (Aug. 3), the blaze is still an estimated 2,790 hectares. The fire moved down towards the south end of Yellow Lake.

Smoke made it hard for crews to create the perimeter, but once it cleared they were able to make a more accurate outline.

Throughout the night, crews monitored the fire along Highway 3A. It was closed Tuesday, but crews were able to establish a control line and it has sincereopened.

Over the next 24 hours, planned ignitions will occur on the east flank. In preparation for the ignitions, crews are establishing control lines from Highway 3A to the top of Sheep Creek Road and the northside of the highway, southwards to Green Mountain Road. Crews are also preparing Cedar Creek Road for potential burn operations.

The evacuation orders and alerts remain the same: 324 properties are on evacuation order in both Electoral Area I and G, and another 438 are under evacuation alert. For more info, go to the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen website.

The cause of the wildfire remains under investigation and is currently one of five ‘fires of note’ in B.C.

There are currently 91 active wildfires in the province, with 41 of them starting within the last two days. In total, there have been 527 wildfires this year.

