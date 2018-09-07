South Surrey mother accused of killing her eight-year-old due in court Monday

Court proceedings for a South Surrey mother charged in the December 2014 death of her eight-year-old daughter are set to get underway next week in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster.
Monday is set for a pre-trial conference in the matter of Lisa Batstone, BC Prosecution Service’s communications counsel Dan McLaughlin told Peace Arch News last week.
Batstone was charged with second-degree murder after the body of her daughter, Teagan, was found in the trunk of a car in a cul-de-sac just south of Crescent Road.
Teagan had been a student at Rosemary Heights Elementary.
The month after her death – after a court-ordered “fitness assessment” – her mother was deemed fit to stand trial on the murder charge, however, the proceedings were delayed multiple times over the years.
McLaughlin said that following the pre-trial conference, voir dire proceedings – to determine the admissibility of certain evidence – are to get underway Oct. 1.
Batstone’s trial, scheduled to be heard by judge alone, is set for Nov. 12 to Dec. 7.