South Surrey shooting victim succumbs, witnesses sought

Investigators are looking for anyone who knew 33-year-old David Goldstein

David Goldstein, 33, has been identified as the victim of a shooting that took place in South Surrey at around 1:30 a.m. on April 6. (Contributed image/Shane MacKichan photo)

A man found shot at a South Surrey home last week has died and police have released his identity in an effort to advance the investigation.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is looking for anyone who knew David Goldstein, or of activity at the residence where he was shot.

Police received a report of gunfire at around 1:30 a.m. on April 6, and responded to a home at 24 Avenue and 152A Street. On arrival, first responders found Goldstein – described as a 33-year-old White Rock man – with critical injuries. He was transported to hospital, but not expected to survive.

He died on April 8, according to a news release issued Saturday (April 9).

Investigators are appealing for those who knew Goldstein, potential witnesses, as well as anyone with surveillance video or dash-cam footage, to come forward.

“We are looking to establish a timeline of events,” IHIT Sgt. David Lee said in the release.

“We ask Mr. Goldstein’s associates to come forward and provide information key to this investigation.”

IHIT is working in partnership with the Surrey RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Section and the BC Coroners Service. Homicide investigators are speaking to witnesses and continuing their canvassing.

Police say the shooting does not appear to have been random and is not connected to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448), or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

