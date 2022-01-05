The first hockey game in many years took place on the outdoor rink in Barriere, Dec.24, 2021. (Lisa Dredge photo)

The first hockey game in many years took place on the outdoor rink in Barriere, Dec.24, 2021. (Lisa Dredge photo)

Southern B.C. braces for heavy snow as northern region endures bone-chilling cold

Mountain passes across Vancouver Island and throughout southern B.C. could see up to 40 centimetres

Winter storm, snowfall and extreme cold warnings cover almost every corner of British Columbia as the latest powerful storm sweeps into the province.

Several centimetres of slushy snow snarled Tuesday afternoon’s rush hour across the south coast but that won’t compare with the 10 to 30 centimetres of snow Environment Canada says will blanket southern B.C. on Wednesday night before easing Thursday.

The weather office warns mountain passes across Vancouver Island and throughout southern B.C. could see up to 40 centimetres, especially along Interior sections of Highways 1 and 3.

In central, northern and northeastern B.C., extreme cold and arctic outflow winds continue to create wind chill values near or below -45 C while forecasters say conditions will feel as cold as -35 C in southeastern parts of the province.

The extreme cold has led to ice buildups and the potential for flooding and ice jams on the Quesnel River in Quesnel, prompting closure of several lanes of traffic over a key bridge, although the city says detours are available.

Avalanche Canada says danger ratings on mountains across B.C. are moderate to considerable, but its website shows the risk of a slide climbs to high on south coast and Vancouver Island mountain ranges after the incoming storm arrives.

There have been many reports of avalanches on Vancouver’s North Shore mountains after about a metre of snow came down over the last week and “triggering large avalanches remains likely,” says the Avalanche Canada website.

It says backcountry users across the southern half of the province should “adopt a conservative mindset until there is clear evidence that the snowpack has stabilized.”

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: B.C. urged to prepare for holiday cold snap with -50 C expected in the north

Weather

Previous story
Icy conditions causing many crashes on Highway 1, streets in Abbotsford
Next story
Trudeau, Horgan discuss Omicron response, B.C. flooding rebuilding efforts

Just Posted

Langley Township firefighters used oxygen to revive three cats at an Aldergrove house fire. (Langley Advance Times files)
Three dogs dead in Aldergrove fire, cats revived by firefighters

While snow was still plentiful, hundreds got outside to enjoy some winter fun, including tobogganing on the hill along the south side of 16th Avenue, near Campbell Valley Regional Park. Brookswood’s Fay Puddicombe shared this image. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Tobogganing a blast in Campbell Valley

Sea Spray player Sam Clare (left) tangled with Grizzly Nash Moog Sunday, in week 3 Arena Lacrosse League action at Langley Events Centre. Shooting Eagles Owen Russell (right) led the charge Sunday, Jan. 2 as the team posted its first win of the season. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Grizzlies still undefeated, Shooting Eagles post first win in week 3 Arena Lacrosse League action in Langley

Retired Langley Times photographer John Gordon was out birdwatching ahead of the new year, and captured pictures of a few skating on Brydon Lagoon. “At least six rinks were in operation, despite open water in several places. It is the first time since 2008 that the lagoon, a nature reserve has frozen over to allow pond hockey,” he said. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Multiple rinks set up on lagoon