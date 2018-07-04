16 dogs have been seized from a property in Quesnel. Pixabay photo

SPCA seizes 16 dogs from property in B.C. Interior

Dog owners were known to SPCA and had been convicted on animal cruelty charges in 2015

Sixteen dogs have been seized from a property in Quesnel by the BC SPCA.

A July 4 press release from the SPCA says the dogs were being kept in crates too small for their size in a poorly ventilated area, with little or no access to water and with feces/urine-soaked matting.

Karin and Catherine Adams have been named as the individuals keeping the dogs.

The BC SPCA says the pair are known to them, and were convicted of animal cruelty in 2015 after an SPCA investigation. Their sentencing included a 20-year ban on owning animals.

READ MORE: Trial set for Adams’ animal cruelty case

“It is extremely frustrating when we deal with repeat offenders, particularly those who breach the terms of their sentencing,” says Marcie Moriarty, chief prevention and enforcement officer for the BC SPCA.

“However, we are pleased that these dogs are now safe and are getting the attention and care they need.”

Moriarty adds that the SPCA was alerted to the situation by calls from concerned members of the public, and their investigation went on from there. “These individuals are very, very well known to us.”

She says that in the past, the Adams women have been caught with even more animals in their care. The pair has made concerted efforts to sell puppies in the past, and the BC SPCA has also previously found distressed horses in their care.

“They are notorious,” she says.

The dogs include breeds such as German shepherds, a Yorkshire terrier, a retriever, bull terriers, standard poodles, Portuguese water dogs, a Pekingese, corgi-border collie crosses and miniature pinschers.

The SPCA says they will be recommending new charges of animal cruelty, and the investigation continues.

The women will face charges for violating the conditions of their 2015 sentence.

The SPCA currently have the dogs in a number of different shelters throughout the Interior.

Moriarty says there is no evidence the dogs were stolen; however, if individuals’ dogs have been stolen and they believe their dog may be one of the 16, they can bring their dogs’ identification to the SPCA.

READ MORE: BC SPCA receives 400 reports of dogs in hot cars so far this year


editor@quesnelobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATED: Police find bodies of 3 missing hikers at Shannon Falls
Next story
VIDEO: Seal escapes hungry orcas by climbing aboard tourist boat

Just Posted

VIDEO: Cute bear cubs get wet at Langley Critter Care facility

Orphaned brother and sister to return to the wild next year

Former Langley City mayor Peter Fassbender considers return to municipal politics

Promises decision by early August

VIDEO: Building a better tiny house in Langley

Builder creates a slightly larger and more luxurious version of new housing type

Aldergrove Legion and ag society get in on Canada Day fun

The Aldergrove Fair parade moves to July 1 and the legion branch has family events.

Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience opens with a splash

Free test swim passes now available

VIDEO: Seal escapes hungry orcas by climbing aboard tourist boat

Whales circulate nearby as lucky seal finds refuge

Trans Mountain gets ready for B.C. pipeline installation

North Thompson line, Burnaby terminal work scheduled

Burnaby Mountie sent to hospital after hit-and-run

RCMP are searching for a grey SUV

B.C. man charged with two counts of animal cruelty after 46 dogs seized

SPCA invesigation concludes after dogs seized from a rural property north of Williams Lake

Former Olympic rower pleads guilty to fraud in B.C.

Harold Backer made his plea in Victoria on Wednesday; the Crown is seeking a 13-month jail sentence

Okanagan farm gets creative protecting cherries from birds

Vernon farmer brings in fun fruit protection measures

Dragons home in Surrey for pro league’s ‘Final Four’ basketball playoffs

MLBA teams to battle at Panorama Ridge Secondary gym this weekend

B.C. VIEWS: Cannabis Day celebration put off until October

Another government monopoly, what could go wrong?

UPDATED: Police find bodies of 3 missing hikers at Shannon Falls

Two men tried to rescue a woman who had been swept away

Most Read