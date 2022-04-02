(B.C. Transportation)

Special weather statement in effect for Coquihalla Highway

20-40 centimetres is expected from Sunday night to Tuesday

A weather warning has been issued by Environment Canada for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt.

The warning states the potentional for heavy snow from Sunday (April 3) night to Tuesday (April 5).

Twenty to 40 centimetes of snow is expected across higher elevations, impacting travel restrictions and reducing visibility.

Environment Canada warms that when driving in the mountains, the weather can change suddenly, causing hazardous driving conditions.

Construction is still taking place on the Coquihalla Highway as well to repair the highway from November’s flooding.

Drive with caution and keep updated with the weather before travelling.

