Special weather statement in effect for Metro Vancouver, including Langley

Northwesterly winds are expected as well as more snow Tuesday night

A special weather statement by Environment Canada is in effect for much of Metro Vancouver, reaching as far southeast as Langley.

More snow is excepted to arrive to the south coast this week, along with tough conditions that may create difficulties for residents.

The statement reads that “outflow winds through mainland coastal inlets and valleys will continue to drive cold arctic air into the Georgia Basin through much of the week,” which will also be accompanied by snow.

Langley is expected to be affected by the second system on Tuesday evening, which will see snowfall for much of the night.

READ MORE: Feed the birds this winter

“A third system is on the horizon for Thursday night and a fair degree of uncertainty exists regarding its impact upon the south coast,” the statement continues. “The mainland coast may suffer a glancing blow.”

The high for Tuesday is expected to be -6 degrees Celsius.

People can read more and follow updates at weather.gc.ca/warnings.

