Traevon Desjarlais-Chalifoux, 17, was found dead in a closet of an Abbotsford group home in September 2020 after being reported missing four days earlier. His mother testified on the first day of a coroners’ inquest into his death on Nov. 28, 2022. (Credit: GoFundMe)

Traevon Desjarlais-Chalifoux, 17, was found dead in a closet of an Abbotsford group home in September 2020 after being reported missing four days earlier. His mother testified on the first day of a coroners’ inquest into his death on Nov. 28, 2022. (Credit: GoFundMe)

Speed up shift to family care, says B.C. coroner’s jury in death of Cree teen

Jury has made 18 recommendations arising from death of group home resident Traevon Desjarlais

A coroner’s jury has made 18 recommendations after an inquest into the death of a Cree teen who died in a British Columbia group home.

They include calling on the Ministry of Children and Family Development to speed up a new approach to care, favouring family-based services over residential care by contracted staff.

The body of 17-year-old Traevon Desjarlais was found in the home in Abbotsford, east of Vancouver, four days after he was reported missing in September of 2020.

Recommendations out of the inquest, which ruled Desjarlais’ death a suicide, also went to the agencies involved in his care — Rees Family Services and the Fraser Valley Aboriginal Children and Family Services Society.

Other recommendations include calls for an increase in qualified Indigenous staff, more cultural awareness, better note taking and a policy ensuring that staff are aware that missing children are to be immediately reported to the police.

Desjarlais’ mother told the jury during the inquest that she knocked on the doors and windows of the home where he was living and was told that his room had been checked.

RELATED: Mother of Cree teen who died in Abbotsford group home testifies at coroners’ inquest

RELATED: Coroners’ inquest called into death of First Nations teen in Abbotsford group home

Child welfareInquest

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Quebec judge authorizes class-action lawsuit against ‘addictive’ Fortnite video game
Next story
Surrey Mounties say Surrey Police Union shared ‘protected police information’ on social media

Just Posted

RCMP shoulder patch. (Black Press Media files)
Black ice sends cars slipping and sliding in Langley Friday

Spectators lined Fraser Highway in downtown Aldergrove last December, in anticipation of the Aldergrove Community Light-Up Parade. It’s happening again this Saturday, Dec. 10, starting at 6 p.m. (Black Press Media files)
Groups band together to host holiday fun

200 people turned out Sunday, Dec. 4 to sip hot cocoa, compose and mail letters to Santa and witness the tree of lights turn on at the Aldergrove plaza at 272nd Street and Fraser Highway (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Tree of lights draws 200 to Aldergrove plaza

Langley Memorial Hospital critical care unit Dr. Kevin McDermid (centre) and staffer Amanda Hogewoning (R) got a surprise Tuesday, a box full of holiday popcorn. The thank-you from some transplant patients was part of a 2018 BC Transplant campaign. (Langley Advance Times file)
Transplant recipients, families to deliver popcorn to thank Langley hospital