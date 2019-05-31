Spike in grey whale deaths on West Coast prompts investigation

Seventy whales found on U.S. territory from California to Alaska, five more on B.C. coast

A dead grey whale washed up on a beach. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Cascadia Research)

The American federal agency dedicated to ocean science has declared an “unusual mortality event” as the bodies of dozens of grey whales wash up on West Coast beaches in Canada and the U.S.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, known as NOAA, says that 70 whales have been found on U.S. territory from California to Alaska and five more have washed up on British Columbia’s coast.

READ MORE: Dead grey whale on Washington State beach to be towed away

John Calambokidis, a research biologist with the Cascadia Research Collective, says it is early in the migration and the whales found dead represent a fraction of that number that actually die in the ocean.

This year’s figures are the highest since 2000, when the bodies of more than 100 whales were found.

The declaration of the event triggers a scientific investigation into the whales who migrate annually between the waters off Alaska and Mexico.

The whales population was severely reduced because of commercial whaling, but it now numbers around 27,000, although they are still listed as a special concern under Canada’s Species At Risk Act.

READ MORE: Two dead grey whales wash up in San Francisco Bay

READ MORE: Haida Gwaii grey whale deaths add to growing trend

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Street brawl brings Abbotsford and Langley police to Aldergrove

Just Posted

Spike in grey whale deaths on West Coast prompts investigation

Seventy whales found on U.S. territory from California to Alaska, five more on B.C. coast

Street brawl brings Abbotsford and Langley police to Aldergrove

No charges were laid as fighting between the men and women said to be ‘consensual’

Langley Mounties who hauled drunk drivers off the road named to Alexa’s Team

The three constables each stopped at least 20 impaired drivers in a year

Cancer patient finally gets to see doctor in Abbotsford after media attention

Carol Young was told she had a month to live without treatment, but couldn’t get in to see doctor

Langley Thunder drops third straight game at home

New Westminster Salmonbellies trailed almost the whole game, until the final seconds

Fashion Fridays: A day in the life of a celebrity stylist

Kim XO keeps you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media network

Nisga’a Nation seeks gag order against employee making ‘malicious’ claims

IT manager Andre Cardinal goes to Facebook, promises to “educate” members

$40M to upgrade B.C. First Nations’ addiction and mental health treatment centres

Two new centres to be built, expanded care and renovations to existing facilities planned

RCMP arrest three in Victoria caught carving swastika into concrete

Witness reported suspects to police

Two arrested in Victoria for drug trafficking offences linked to Lower Mainland gang

Officers seized drugs, cash and two cars

Tofino’s ‘Mushroom Man’ wins Top Chef Canada Season 7

Chef Paul Moran of 1909 Kitchen at Tofino Resort + Marina won the $100,000 prize and Top Chef title.

Crews set up special camp as northwest B.C. fire risk soars

The B.C. Wildfire Service is setting up a 150-person camp in the Dease Lake area

‘Like burnt toast’: Wildfire destroys homes in northern Alberta settlement

The homes are widely scattered in the Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement’s northeast

Darryl Plecas seized hard drives of senior B.C. legislature staff, Liberals say

Premier rejects opposition leader’s offer of an MLA to replace speaker

Most Read