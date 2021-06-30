A consumer complaint has prompted the recall of Little Saigon brand spring rolls because they contain wheat which is not declared on the label. (Pixabay)

A consumer complaint has prompted the recall of Little Saigon brand spring rolls because they contain wheat which is not declared on the label. (Pixabay)

Spring rolls sold in B.C. recalled due to undeclared ingredient

So far, there has been one reported reaction associated with the product

A consumer complaint has prompted the recall of Little Saigon brand spring rolls because they contain wheat which is not declared on the label.

The affected product was sold in 454g packages, and distributed throughout British Columbia.

People who have an allergy to wheat, or have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders are being told not to consume the product.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says there has been one reported reaction linked to the spring rolls. It is conducting a food safety investigation that could lead to the recall of other products.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Food

Previous story
UPDATE: Incident on Highway 1 westbound in Langley cleared
Next story
Evacuation alert expanded as wildfire near Kamloops grows to 2,300 hectares

Just Posted

Jesper Vikman is the third Swedish-born player ever selected by the Giants in the CHL Import Draft. (Giants graphic by Jamison Derksen)
Vancouver Giants draft Swedish goaltender Jesper Vikman.

The Fort Langley Pool in 2017. It was last used in 2019. (Langley Advance Times files)
Closed Fort Langley pool to become spray park

Langley’s Lester Wong is the recipient of Coast Mental Health’s 2021 Courage To Come Back Award held virtually May 29, 2021. Wong was recognized after overcoming adversity when a 2009 car crash left him with burns to a third of his body. (Coast Mental Health/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley man takes flight after life-altering Christmas Day crash

A tree has reported fallen across 16 Avenue this morning, blocking traffic in both directions.
UPDATE: Incident on Highway 1 westbound in Langley cleared