Survey allows weigh in on Langley City waste

What kind of garbage and recycling receptacles are needed around the community – staff need to know

What kind of waste receptacles are needed in Langley City, and where. The City is conducting a survey to plan for the future. (Langley City/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Five minutes completing an online survey is expected to shape how Langley City deals with its public garbage.

The City is asking what residents think, specifically asking if they use waste containers in public spaces.

“We need your input and ideas on waste management in the City of Langley,” explained engineering director Rick Bomhof. “Have your say.”

An assessment on the City’s existing public spaces has been completed which found contamination rates to be very high, he explained, noting the assessment also found that not all public spaces have public waste receptacles for recycling, food waste and dog waste.

The head of engineering noted that throughout the City, there are approximately 300 waste receptacles. Of those, there are approximately 220 different types of stand-alone garbage containers with no recycling.

The City is looking at creating a waste strategy to manage garbage and recycling in public spaces.

The review looks at container types and locations, and how people use them in parks, roadways, sidewalks, and trails.

“The purpose of this survey is to better understand people’s views and ideas about managing waste in public spaces,” he said.

The survey, CLICK HERE, takes about five minutes to complete. The survey must be filled out before Friday, Nov. 11.

“We will also review how other municipalities have implemented similar initiatives.”

Based on the feedback, the City will develop a draft strategy to guide the final recommendation to council.

