What kind of waste receptacles are needed in Langley City, and where. The City is conducting a survey to plan for the future. (Langley City/Special to Langley Advance Times)

What kind of waste receptacles are needed in Langley City, and where. The City is conducting a survey to plan for the future. (Langley City/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Survey allows weigh in on Langley City waste

What kind of garbage and recycling receptacles are needed around the community – staff need to know

Five minutes completing an online survey is expected to shape how Langley City deals with its public garbage.

The City is asking what residents think, specifically asking if they use waste containers in public spaces.

“We need your input and ideas on waste management in the City of Langley,” explained engineering director Rick Bomhof. “Have your say.”

An assessment on the City’s existing public spaces has been completed which found contamination rates to be very high, he explained, noting the assessment also found that not all public spaces have public waste receptacles for recycling, food waste and dog waste.

The head of engineering noted that throughout the City, there are approximately 300 waste receptacles. Of those, there are approximately 220 different types of stand-alone garbage containers with no recycling.

RECENT CITY NEWS: VIDEO – Nathan Pachal wins Langley City mayoralty race

The City is looking at creating a waste strategy to manage garbage and recycling in public spaces.

The review looks at container types and locations, and how people use them in parks, roadways, sidewalks, and trails.

“The purpose of this survey is to better understand people’s views and ideas about managing waste in public spaces,” he said.

The survey, CLICK HERE, takes about five minutes to complete. The survey must be filled out before Friday, Nov. 11.

“We will also review how other municipalities have implemented similar initiatives.”

Based on the feedback, the City will develop a draft strategy to guide the final recommendation to council.

RELATED: Changes coming to Langley City recycling program (2020)

.

Is there more to the story? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

EnvironmentGarbageLangley City

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Advocacy groups raising concerns about ‘anti-trans’ school board trustee candidates
Next story
Officers who handcuffed Heiltsuk man, granddaughter may not be attending apology ceremony: Nation

Just Posted

Municipal elections were held throughout B.C. on Oct. 15. (Langley Advance Times files)
Painful Truth: Is voter apathy justified?

What kind of waste receptacles are needed in Langley City, and where. The City is conducting a survey to plan for the future. (Langley City/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Survey allows weigh in on Langley City waste

The zoo in Aldergrove and Wildlife Preservation Canada are part of the efforts to prevent the Taylor’s checkerspot butterfly from going extinct in this province. (Wildlife Preservation Canada files)
GREEN BEAT: Bringing a checkered career back from the brink

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Oct. 23