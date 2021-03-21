The Mount Cashel orphanage in St. John’s is shown in 1989. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

The Mount Cashel orphanage in St. John’s is shown in 1989. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

St. John’s, N.L., diocese to sell property to settle Mount Cashel abuse claims

The recent court decision means the archdiocese has to pay the four lead plaintiffs about $2 million

Roman Catholic parishes in the St. John’s area heard today that resolving the harm caused to victims of abuse at Mount Cashel orphanage is going to bring about a major restructuring of parishes and the diocese.

In January, the Supreme Court of Canada refused the archdiocese’s application to challenge an earlier decision by the province’s Appeal Court, leaving the church liable for abuse committed in the 1940s, 50s and 60s.

A letter to parishioners from St. John’s Archbishop Peter Hundt says in coming weeks some church-owned properties will be listed on the real estate market to help pay the compensation.

Hundt also says there will be “consolidation and downsizing at both the diocesan and parish levels.”

The letter to parishioners notes that the Christian faith isn’t based on buildings, and the church has a duty to be compassionate to victims who experienced abuse.

The recent court decision means the archdiocese has to pay the four lead plaintiffs about $2 million, divided among them.

There are dozens more survivors, and lawyers have said there’s now a clear path for them to seek compensation as well.

READ MORE: Supreme Court denies church’s appeal in Mount Cashel sexual abuse case

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Newfoundland

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
U.S. man arrested after taking daughter, 2, into zoo elephant habitat
Next story
PHOTOS: Miami sets earlier curfew after spring break crowds, fights

Just Posted

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Clayton area woman encourages kindness during pandemic

A recent loved one’s cancer death has reminded a letter writer that life is short

It’s time to let kids play ball again, and to allow their parents to attend their games, Murrayville resident Brent Larsen argued in a petition to the provincial health officer (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley parent launches petition to ease COVID-19 restrictions on kids’ sports

‘Canadian parents, living in a free country, should be able to watch their children play’

Some of the damage caused by partiers who trashed the Langley Forest School over the March 20, 2021 weekend (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Vandals trash Langley Forest School

Partiers ‘knocked everything over that they could’ at non-profit outdoor school

Charlie Fox was sworn in as the newest Langley school trustee on Thursday, March 12 after his byelection win last month. Some votes were by mail, something a new Township staff report says should be eliminated (Langley School District/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Report recommends eliminating voting by mail for future Langley Township elections

Poor response, costs and delays by Canada Post cited during first-time mail-in ballot for byelection

Cloverdale-Langley City MP Tamara Jansen (top L) and Yorkton-Melville MP Cathay Wagantal, the Conservative party veterans affairs shadow minister (bottom L), will be featured speakers at a virtual town hall on Saturday, April 3, organized by a group of students at École Salish Secondary School, with moderators Joanne Park and Dario F. (Top) and Joon Sohn and Seline Luc (bottom) (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Cloverdale-Langley City MP to take part in virtual town hall on veterans affairs

Student group to host event on Saturday, April 3

Jamie Coutts recorded a man following her around downtown Vancouver for a half-hour on Wednesday, March 18. (Instagram screenshot/Iammjammbamm)
Woman who filmed man following her in Vancouver says police arrested wrong person

Vancouver police said the man arrested had assaulted a woman in the city’s downtown

Police have cordoned off an area outside a West Kelowna strip mall near Highway 97 and Elk Road on Sunday morning. (Dave Ogilvie photo)
One man dead after ‘targeted shooting’ near Highway 97 in West Kelowna

The RCMP Southeast District Major Crime unit is investigating the homicide

Jeevan Singh Sull, 61, of Abbotsford was injured on March 3, 2021 and died on March 14. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) released his name on March 21 and appealed to the public for more information on what they believe was a targeted attack. (Submitted/IHIT)
IHIT releases name of victim in Abbotsford homicide investigation

Investigators looking for more information relating to death of 61-year-old Jeevan Sull

Noor Fadel is pictured in an undated handout photo. Fadel was attacked by a racist man on a train in 2017 but says the hateful social-media messages she received afterwards were even more traumatic. A new survey finds that one in two Canadians who identify as visible minorities have experienced online hate. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Noor Fadel, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Survey suggests one in two people of colour have experienced online racism in Canada

Survey found that seven in 10 respondents are worried about the degree of racism in the country

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Patrick Penner / Mission Record.
‘Basmodi Wave’ protesters in support of Indian farmers cruise through Mission in fleet of tractors

Over 200 pairs of shoes placed at steps of municipal hall, one for every protester killed in India

(Black Press Media file)
B.C.’s restaurant industry wants in on the rush COVID-19 shot list

‘Front-end workers of restaurants are more exposed than retail and grocery,’ says restaurant association president

The winners’ artwork from the Xyólheméylh Gratitude Art Contest will be turned into thank-you cards for the Fraser Valley Aboriginal Children and Family Services Society. (Submitted)
Winners announced in provincewide Indigenous youth ‘gratitude’ art contest

Winners’ artwork from Xyólheméylh Gratitude Art Contest to be turned into thank-you cards

A real 3M respirator – the mask in which many Canadian health care workers are using to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 spread in health care settings. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Health Canada issues advisory over fake N95 masks flooding the market

Since mid-February, authorities have recovered nearly 330,000 fakes from Canadian distributors

Most Read