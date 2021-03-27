Chief Public Health Officer of Canada Dr. Theresa Tam speaks during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Chief Public Health Officer of Canada Dr. Theresa Tam speaks during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

’Stronger’ measures needed across Canada to suppress COVID-19 resurgence: Tam

Longer-range forecast models predict resurgence of COVID-19 – unless people strictly follow the rules

As provinces push ahead with plans to reopen their economies, Canada’s chief public health officer is warning that current health orders are not enough to stop rapid growth of COVID-19.

Dr. Theresa Tam said today in a statement that longer-range forecast models predict a resurgence of COVID-19 infections unless public health measures are enhanced and people strictly follow the rules.

She says health orders across Canada need to be stronger, stricter and sustained long enough to control the rise of highly contagious novel coronavirus variants.

Quebec reopened gyms and spas in red zones, including Montreal, on Friday, and Premier Legault told reporters he wasn’t ready to reverse that decision.

The Registered Nurses Association of Ontario released a statement today urging Premier Doug Ford to scale back reopening plans, including the scheduled reopening of personal care services, such as hair salons, on April 12.

Quebec is reporting more than 1,000 new infections today for the first time since mid-February while Ontario’s new cases topped 2,400 for the first time since January.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mapping project illuminates links between poor environment, historical racism
Next story
7 wounded in Philadelphia after gunman fires into crowd outside bar

Just Posted

The family of 17-year-old Brandon Van Grol of Walnut Grove has posted photos of the missing teen online as part of a public appeal to help find him (Facebook image)
Update: Search and rescue hunting for missing teen in Langley

Family releases images of missing 17-year-old

Carpet burweed is "quite a problem," according to the TWU's assistant dean of the research faculty of natural and applied sciences. David Clements said the invasive species threatening to choke out native plants to B.C. (David Clements/Special to Langley Advance Times)
GREEN BEAT: Early detection can help protect against invaders

Biology prof encouraging eradication of carpet burweed and Asian giant hornets

Fort Langley Artist Group members are exhibiting works in the show called <em>Spring</em>. (Special to The Star)
Fort Langley Artist Group capitalize on sunny weather with new gallery

Spring virtual show explores blooming landscapes, which can be seen online now until May 8

Brad Kiendl is president of the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley group has been the voice of business for 90 years

The Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce anniversary celebration will be done via Zoom

A motor vehicle accident closed 56th Avenue on Friday afternoon for several hours between 58 Crescent through 276 Street. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The Star)
VIDEO: Three-vehicle crash in Aldergrove sends two to hospital Friday

56th Avenue in Gloucester Estates closed to traffic for several hours

SpaceX space junk burning in night’s sky on March 25, 2021. (screenshot of u/ArcMaster video/Reddit)
VIDEO: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket debris spotted burning in night’s sky

Hundreds took to social media showing videos and photos of Elon Musk’s space project

A supporter waves on the honking vehicles as they leave Mission Memorial Hospital. Patrick Penner / Mission Record.
PHOTOS: Nurses protest violence in workplace with drive-by rally across Fraser Valley

Motorcade of 18 vehicles visits Chilliwack, Mission, Abbotsford hospitals

A man is in custody after multiple people were stabbed inside and outside of the Lynn Valley Library. (SR Media Canada)
6 people taken to hospital after stabbing at North Vancouver library

The suspect, who appears to have acted alone, is now in police custody

Actor Cole Sprouse showed off his pricey Vancouver apartment to Vogue in its “27 Questions” series, the episode was released this month on YouTube. (Screen grab)
VIDEO: Cole Sprouse living the ‘suite’ life for $15,000 a night in Vancouver

The ‘Riverdale’ star gave Vogue a tour of his pricey Fairmont Pacific Rim apartment

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A science class at L.A. Matheson Secondary in the Surrey school district on March 12, 2021. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Masks now required ‘at all times’ in this B.C. school district for grades 4-12

Superintendent says it’s a new order from Fraser Health, specific to the district

Photo submitted by Laurie Sakebow.
Hundreds march in Saskatchewan in support of family searching for man last seen in Mission

Brandon Sakebow disappeared on March 21 after leaving Mission RCMP detachment, police say

Police tape surrounded the apartment building at 170 Carson Cres., where David Boltwood’s body was found in the alleyway behind the building on the morning of Nov. 29, 2019. (Kamloops This Week)
House arrest for B.C. man who left roommate’s body next to dumpster

The body of Shane Brownlee’s roommate, David Boltwood, 65, was found rolled up in a carpet

Signage for ICBC is shown in Victoria, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
ICBC distributes first batch of 30,000 COVID rebate cheques after cyberattack delays

The corporation says the cheques will be going out ‘in small batches directly to eligible customers’

Most Read