Police tape off areas of Langara College on April 1, 2019. (Christina Dommer/Langara Voice)

Student accused of setting Langara College fires faces more charges

Nasradin Abdusamad Ali is accused of fighting with and robbing students prior to the fires

A man accused of setting off at least two incendiary devices and causing fires at Langara College is facing additional charges.

Nasradi Abdusamad Ali appeared in provincial court in Vancouver Friday for a bail hearing, four days after the incident, which prompted certain buildings to be evacuated and the campus to close. No one was hurt, and an estimate on the damage has not been released.

The 23-year-old Langara student faces one count of assault and one count of robbery, on top of arson-related charges announced earlier. Both new charges relate to incidents alleged to have happened before the fires.

Police allege Ali got into a fight with another student on campus on March 7. This was not reported to police until after the fires. He is also alleged to have robbed a third student near a bus stop on East 53 Avenue and Fleming Street on March 26.

His next court appearance is scheduled for April 10.

READ MORE: Student, 23, charged with arson in connection to Langara College fires

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Green Shirt Day to honour Humboldt Broncos organ donor
Next story
‘Contaminated’ waterway in Fraser Valley turns pink

Just Posted

Langley mother delivers smoking-ban petition to legislature

Naomi Baker submitted the petition to legislature and met with the Housing Minister.

Langley epilepsy patient refuses to leave Vancouver hospital until needs are met

Tavia Marlatt is scheduled to meet with Langley Memorial Hospital officials on Friday, April 5.

Admission fees to Aldergrove’s water park could increase by half

Fees for swimming pool will only increase by three per cent starting in September

VIDEO: Foursome of outstanding Langley volunteers lauded

One couple and two individual volunteers were recognized for the dedication to community

Voting opens for top five Total Makeover Contestants

Public voting runs until April 10 for the final five contestants.

VIDEO: B.C. man rescues dog during encounter with two cougars

Mike Germunstad grabbed 75-pound pitbull by ‘the scruff of the neck’ as cougar approached

Province concerned over allegations of B.C. social worker with fake degree

The ministry has issued a statement regarding Robert Riley Saunder’s employment

Museum, hospital expansion to use mass timber, John Horgan says

Premier calls for new strategies for Interior forest companies

‘Free Willy’ bill demands end to whale captivity

MPs vote in favour of Bill S-203

Student accused of setting Langara College fires faces more charges

Nasradin Abdusamad Ali is accused of fighting with and robbing students prior to the fires

VIDEO: Green Shirt Day to honour Humboldt Broncos organ donor

The ‘Logan Boulet Effect’ inspired more than 100,000 Canadians to register as organ donors

Victoria necropsy on grey whale aims to unlock secrets of its death

Large grey whale found dead off the coast of Vancouver Island April 4

MLA calls for regional plan, amid third report of homeless patient taxied to Fraser Valley

Regional plan could also help prevent one community from becoming a ‘hub’ of homelessness MLA says ‘regional plan’ including wrap-around services will help end hospitals’ shuffling of homeless

B.C. schools must provide free tampons, pads to students by end of year

The province issued a ministerial order, along with $300,000 in funding

Most Read