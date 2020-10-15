‘Sudden death’ prompts RCMP to block downtown Langley City road

The death is not considered suspicious, police say

Police had blocked traffic along the one-way on Fraser Highway in downtown Langley City on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 after a report of a sudden death. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times)

A “sudden death” in downtown Langley City prompted police to close a section of Fraser Highway to traffic Thursday morning.

First responders were called to the area of Fraser Highway and 206 Street for a report of a deceased person, said Cpl. Holly Largy with Langley RCMP.

The death is not considered suspicious, she said.

As of 10:15 a.m. the area was re-opened to traffic.

No other details about the incident are known at this time.

