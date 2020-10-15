‘Sudden death’ prompts RCMP to block downtown Langley City road

A “sudden death” in downtown Langley City prompted police to close a section of Fraser Highway to traffic Thursday morning.
First responders were called to the area of Fraser Highway and 206 Street for a report of a deceased person, said Cpl. Holly Largy with Langley RCMP.
The death is not considered suspicious, she said.
As of 10:15 a.m. the area was re-opened to traffic.
No other details about the incident are known at this time.
