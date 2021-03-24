In this photo released by the Suez Canal Authority, a boat navigates in front of a cargo ship, Ever Given, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, after it become wedged across Egypt’s Suez Canal and blocked all traffic in the vital waterway. An Egyptian official warned Wednesday it could take at least two days to clear the ship. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Suez Canal Authority via AP

In this photo released by the Suez Canal Authority, a boat navigates in front of a cargo ship, Ever Given, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, after it become wedged across Egypt’s Suez Canal and blocked all traffic in the vital waterway. An Egyptian official warned Wednesday it could take at least two days to clear the ship. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Suez Canal Authority via AP

Suez Canal blockage could affect shipments to Canada, experts say

An Egyptian official says efforts to refloat the ship are underway and will take at least two days

The grounding of a skyscraper-sized container ship in the Suez Canal has the potential to disrupt shipments from Asia to ports in Montreal and Halifax, industry experts and shipping companies say.

The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged ship that carries cargo between Asia and Europe, became wedged across the waterway on Tuesday, blocking traffic in one of the world’s most vital corridors for international trade.

Johanna Stroex says that although the majority of cargo from Asia travels to Canada via the Pacific Ocean, there is a portion that comes through the Suez Canal.

The spokeswoman for a major container shipping company says goods mainly transported to Canada along those routes are retail and consumer goods.

An Egyptian official says efforts to refloat the ship are underway and will take at least two days.

Evergreen Marine Corp., the Taiwan-based shipping company that operates the ship, said in a statement that the Ever Given had been overcome by strong winds as it entered the canal from the Red Sea but none of its containers had sunk.

READ MORE: Massive cargo ship becomes wedged, blocks Egypt’s Suez Canal

—With files from The Associated Press

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Egypt

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Worrisome COVID-19 trends reported amid new vaccine supply concerns
Next story
Hard-hit hospitality companies help with B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccinations

Just Posted

YWCA Metro Vancouver has announced Langley's Alyssa Barry as a nominee in the category of “Business & the Professions” for its 38th annual Women of Distinction Awards. The virtual event will take place June 7, 2021. (YWCA)
Langley woman nominated for Women of Distinction Award

Virtiual event will take place June 7

Overdose fatalities continued to rise throughout B.C., in the first two months of 2021 (BCEHS photo illustration)
Five fatal drug overdoses in two months reported in Langley

Provincial rate rose 107 per cent, British Columbia Coroners Service reports

Langley resident Dianna Fast performs multiple roles in Gallery 7 Theatre’s digital production of The Little Prince, showing this weekend. (Dianna Lewis Photography/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Empty nester moves onto the Gallery 7 stage in spirit-lifting production

A Langley mother and long-time musical director tries her hand at an Abbotsford play

Helen Williams, manager of the heritage CN station in Fort Langley, is seen on Tuesday, March 23, next to the antique rolling stock that is a regular target of taggers and people climbing up on the roofs of the century-old cars (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Taggers and illicit climbers causing headaches for heritage rail station in Fort Langley

Constantly shooing people off the roofs of the antique caboose and passenger car, manager says

Aldergrove resident Trudie Sharp turned 99 last Friday, surrounded by family and red balloons for each year she has been alive. (Barb Sharp/Special to The Star)
PHOTOS: Aldergrove birthday bash filled with 99 red balloons – plus one extra for good luck

Trudie Sharp turned 99 with the help of her family on Friday, March 19

Seiners fill the waters between Comox and Nanoose Bay during roe herring fishery. File photo, Pacific Wild
VIDEO: DFO investigates alleged illegal dump of herring in Deep Bay

Herring fisherman says dump is normal practice

John Horace Oughton, known as the “paper bag rapist,” (pictured in a 1987 photo) was denied parole at an online hearing this week.
Notorious B.C. ‘Paper Bag Rapist’ denied parole yet again

The sexual assaults on the women and children took place in B.C.’s Lower Mainland in the 1980s

(The Canadian Press files)
Northerners paying disproportionate ICBC premiums compared to claim costs: FOI data

Ratio of premiums paid to claims received is $1.96 for north compared to $1.35 for Lower Mainland

The Thomas family. From l-r: Parker's mom, Krista, sister, Morgan, Parker, brother, Harris and dad, Scott. (YouTube video screenshot)
Clearwater’s Parker Thomas wants to be a YouTube star, and you can help

In just a few days, the video has been viewed over 4,000 times

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 1, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 climb continues with 716 cases Wednesday

71 new virus variant positive tests in the past 24 hours

VanVlack family of Whalley has been evicted from their townhouse after neighbour complained about special needs child making too much noise. (Submitted photo)
Whalley family evicted, says neighbour complained child with special needs is too noisy

Tenants advocacy group staged rally Wednesday on behalf of family of six

A video of the incident posted on Reddit shows the men standing in line at the McDonald’s inside the mall before a fight breaks out. (Screen grab/Reddit)
VIDEO: Unmasked man arrested after allegedly spitting in someone’s face in Metrotown

Burnaby RCMP say they are looking into whether assault charges are warranted

(File photo)
Charges laid in connection to burned body found in Burnaby park

The body was found in Greentree Village Park, ablaze in a what crews initially thought was just a brush fire

Most Read