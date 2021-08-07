(Black Press Media file photo)

Sunday drop-in vaccination clinic announced for Aldergrove

Fraser Health Authority says no appointment needed to get first and second COVID-19 shots

Fraser Health Authority (FHA) will be giving COVID-19 first and second jobs in Aldergrove Sunday.

A message posted to the FHA Twitter account online said “our team will be at the strip mall located at 27024 Fraser Hwy., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.”

Everyone 12 and older who is eligible for a first or second doses can attend without booking in advance, the notice said.

In Late July, the FHA announced its mass vaccination clinic at the Langley Events Centre will be shutting down August 22, as Fraser Health moves towards more mobile and pop-up clinics to serve the remaining people unvaccinated against COVID-19.

READ ALSO: Mass vaccinations at Langley Events Centre to wrap up

In Fraser Health, more than 80 per cent of eligible people have received a first shot already and more than 60 per cent have received their second shot.

The transition to the new model means there will be a few “hubs” still offering mass vaccinations on a large scale.

READ ALSO: 24 people in intensive care, all unvaccinated from COVID-19: B.C. officials

