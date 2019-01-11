Jamie Duong is shown in Toronto, Monday, Feb.3, 2014. Canada’s top court will decide today on the validity of a now-repealed law that barred long-term Canadian expats from voting. Two Canadians living in the U.S., including Duong, launched the challenge to part of the Canada Elections Act.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Diana Mehta

Supreme Court rules restrictions on expat voting unconstitutional

The country’s top court said the restriction could not be justified

The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled a law that had restricted voting rights for long-term expats for the last 25 years was unconstitutional.

In a ruling today, the country’s top court said the restriction could not be justified.

The court said the idea of electoral fairness advanced by the government was vague.

The case was brought by two Canadians who have lived for years in the United States.

They maintained a 1993 law barring expats abroad for more than five years from voting violated their charter rights to vote.

The Liberal government scrapped the ban last month but the long-running case proceeded.

READ MORE: Trudeau faces questions about immigration, trade, Saudi arms deal

Jamie Duong, of Ithaca, N.Y., and Gill Frank, of Richmond, Va., argued nothing warranted the abridgment of their constitutional right to vote.

They insisted they maintain deep ties to Canada, and taxes and other laws passed by Parliament could still affect them.

They initially succeeded in court but lost on appeal, prompting the Supreme Court to weigh in.

The Liberal government did away with the ban last month but the court case proceeded.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Norway tycoon goes public with wife’s kidnapping
Next story
Double stabbing in Chilliwack leaves two injured

Just Posted

Kodiaks claw Panthers 3-2

Aldergrove Junior B hockey team defeats Port Moody Panthers

Dog adoption event in Langley this weekend

Embrace a Discarded Animal Society is bringing 70 dogs to a Langley adoption event Jan. 11-13.

Langley student offers a platform for victims of human trafficking

Amy Kobelt is working on a Masters thesis that brings awareness to local human trafficking.

Two arrested and 548 doses of meth seized in South Surrey

Investigation ongoing following Jan. 6 incident at Grandview Corners business

Guide dog CEO offers Langley airpark staff training

A guide dog training organization reached out to a Langley business after a service dog incident.

Fashion Fridays: Beach vacation basics

Kim XO, lets you know how to look good and stay comfy during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. telescope provides new insights beyond our galaxy

South Okanagan radio telescope detects fast radio bursts originating 1.5 billion light years away

B.C. parents, charged in capture of child-luring suspect, appear in court

Port Alberni couple pleaded not guilty to allegedly capturing man who planned to assault their child

Double stabbing in Chilliwack leaves two injured

Incident just before midnight on Jan. 10 at townhouse complex on Hodgins Avenue

Supreme Court rules restrictions on expat voting unconstitutional

The country’s top court said the restriction could not be justified

Norway tycoon goes public with wife’s kidnapping

Tom Hagen wife was abducted from the couple’s home on Halloween

Rare bronze penny sells for more than $200K at auction

Heritage Auctions says more than 30 people bid on the rare coin

5 to start your day

A hearing on child killer Allan Schoenborn, a rescue pig gets a new home, and more

Thai police: Canada, Australia willing to accept Saudi woman

Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun was stopped at a Bangkok airport last Saturday by Thai immigration police

Most Read