Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. The Supreme Court will not hear an appeal from a British Columbia man convicted of trafficking 11 female victims, including underage girls, for sex. Reza Moazami, who was sentenced to 23 years in prison, had sought leave to appeal a September decision by the B.C. Court of Appeal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. The Supreme Court will not hear an appeal from a British Columbia man convicted of trafficking 11 female victims, including underage girls, for sex. Reza Moazami, who was sentenced to 23 years in prison, had sought leave to appeal a September decision by the B.C. Court of Appeal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Supreme Court will not hear appeal by convicted B.C. sex trafficker Reza Moazami

Reza Moazami, who was sentenced to 23 years in prison, had sought leave to appeal a September decision

The Supreme Court will not hear an appeal from a British Columbia man convicted of trafficking 11 female victims, including underage girls, for sex.

Reza Moazami, who was sentenced to 23 years in prison, had sought leave to appeal a September decision by the B.C. Court of Appeal.

That court dismissed his appeals of his 2014 conviction on 30 prostitution-related offences, as well as a later conviction on an attempt to obstruct justice by attempting to influence the testimony of a witness.

Moazami had sought those appeals on the grounds that the behaviour of a former Vancouver detective, Jim Fisher, who investigated his case may have interfered with his right to a fair trial.

Fisher pleaded guilty in 2018 to breach of trust for kissing a 21-year-old victim in Moazami’s case as well as sexual exploitation and breach of trust involving a 17-year-old girl who was a victim in a separate prostitution-related case.

As is customary, the high court did not give reasons for its decision released today on Moazami’s leave to appeal.

The Canadian Press

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vancouver Island Mounties dismantle Fairy Creek old growth protest camp, arrest 5
Next story
Kitimat Elementary School recognized nationally for sustainable rhubarb shortcake recipe

Just Posted

It’s been a few years since Aldergrove came together to celebrate Canada Day with a huge parade downtown. The last one was in 2019 – pre-COVID. But these festivities and more are on tap this coming Friday, July 1. (Aldergrove Star files)
Celebrate Canada Day Aldergrove style

Singer and songwriter Daniel Wesley grew up in Langley, and he’s returning to town this weekend to be part of the Canada Day celebrations in Fort Langley. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley musician returns to Fort Langley for Canada Day

Syd Pickerell is the vice president of B.C. Farm Museum (Langley Advance Times files)
BC Farm Museum returning with Canada Day celebrations

Langleyites of all age celebrate 2018 Canada Day at Willoughby’s Canada Day event. (Langley Advance Times files).
Martial Arts, African music and more for July 1

Pop-up banner image ×