A Surrey man has been charged with using social media to threaten an American journalist. (File photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

A Surrey man has been charged with using social media to threaten an American journalist. (File photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

Crime

Surrey man charged with threatening American journalist

Surrey RCMP say Nicholas Sullivan, 38, was arrested with help of FBI

A Surrey man has been charged with threatening an American journalist online.

Police say Nicholas Sullivan, 38, was charged on Nov. 10 with “five counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm through social media.”

Surrey RCMP say Sullivan allegedly used YouTube and Twitter to send the threats but won’t confirm what they said or how they were delivered.

Police also won’t confirm which journalist was threatened or why but CBC has reported that the threats were sent to prominent CNN anchor Erin Burnett and staff at CNN headquarters in New York.

Police say Sullivan was arrested at his home on July 10 after he was identified as the suspect in June. Police say RCMP worked on this case with U.S. authorities, including the FBI.

Sullivan was released from custody while awaiting his next court appearance later this month.


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

surrey rcmp

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Early-morning wildfire broke out on Limbert Mountain near Agassiz
Next story
Military bans uniforms from civilian trials following Fortin criticism

Just Posted

Tracey Lane of Fort Langley captured this brilliant red Remembrance Day morning sunrise along the Fraser River. “No filter needed on this beautiful morning,” she noted. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: No filters needed

Crews repaired power lines and hauled away a fallen tree on 216th Street in Langley on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 17. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Fallen tree blocks 216th Street near Langley Secondary

An exultant Langley’s Tiffany Foster and Northern Light were cheered on by the crowd in Toronto as they rode to a podium finish in the $250,000 Longines FEI Jumping World Cup on Saturday night, Nov. 12, the only Canadian team to do so. (Jump Media)
VIDEO: Langley’s Foster takes podium at $250K Longines FEI Jumping World Cup

Tyler DeJong and Mandy Kirkpatrick were rowing for Honour House on Saturday morning, Nov. 12, as a 24-hour fundraising rowathon drew to a close in Langley. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: How a Langley row-a-thon for veterans got started