Police dog takes down fugitive after he crashes car trying to evade Vancouver Police

Wanted on 10 Canada-wide warrants, 29-year-old sped away from police, hitting cars in process

A fugitive wanted on 10 Canada-wide warrants was captured after causing a multi-vehicle crash in East Vancouver Tuesday (April 5), police say.

Vancouver Police said the 29-year-old Surrey man is facing multiple charges after “attempting to flee from police,” which led to a collision near Quebec Street and East 2nd Avenue.

According to a release from the Vancouver Police Department, an officer was patrolling near Main Street and Terminal Avenue when he attempted to stop a vehicle that was allegedly being driven by the man, who had 10 nation-wide warrants, including charges for firearms and drug trafficking.

Police say the driver sped off, hitting multiple vehicles before smashing into a building. VPD says the man then ran away from the crash but was quickly nabbed by a police dog.

The suspect was taken to hospital and the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has been notified.

VPD said three other people who were in vehicles near Quebec Street and East 2nd Avenue were taken to hospital after they were hit by the fugitive.

A 34-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman had “head and suspected internal injuries when their eastbound Mercedes was struck in the intersection.” Police added a 20-year-old woman “suffered less serious injuries” after her vehicle was hit.


