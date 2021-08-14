A Surrey man is the victim of the Lower Mainland’s latest homicide. Kenneth Thomas Howe, 38, was found in the 6200-block of Darnley Street in Burnaby on Aug. 12 around 6 a.m. (Photo: IHIT)

A Surrey man is the victim of the Lower Mainland’s latest homicide. Kenneth Thomas Howe, 38, was found in the 6200-block of Darnley Street in Burnaby on Aug. 12 around 6 a.m. (Photo: IHIT)

Surrey man identified as victim in Burnaby homicide

Police called to 6200-block of Darnley Street Aug. 12

A Surrey man is the victim of the Lower Mainland’s latest homicide.

Kenneth Thomas Howe, 38, was identified as the victim in the Burnaby homicide, according to a release from Corporal Timothy Pierotti, of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Oh Thursday (Aug. 12) at 6 a.m., police were called to the 6200-block of Darnley Street for a report of a deceased male, said Pierotti.

Burnaby RCMP officers found the body of Howe in a commercial area and IHIT was called to investigate. Pierotti added an autopsy will take place next week.

He said investigators are working to develop a timelime of Howe’s activities prior to his death.

Howe was known to frequent North Surrey and he was always with his dog Aurora, Pierotti noted.

“Although Mr. Howe was not believed to be involved in the Lower Mainland gang conflict, his death appears to have been targeted.”

Police are also looking for dash-cam video from anyone who was travelling in Burnaby near Norland Avenue and Kensington Avenue, north of Highway 1, between 10 p.m. on Aug. 11 and 6 a.m. on Aug. 12.

Anyone with information regarding Mr. Howe and Aurora’s recent whereabouts or dash cam video is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

HomicideIHIT

Previous story
Podcast: Gurdeep Pandher of the Yukon spreads joy, hope through Bhangra dancing
Next story
No Logan Lake evacuees have had to sleep in their vehicle: Chilliwack emergency co-ordinator

Just Posted

A farm in rural Aldergrove on 264 Street. (Mariana Aramburu/Special to The Star)
PHOTOS: Barns, silos, and mountains make up Aldergrove landscape

Carlos Garoz is among the artists who have works in the fundraising auction. (Infinite Expansion Foundation auction)
Langley art auction fundraisers to help at-risk youth

The one-month pilot will begin March 6 on a 60-foot articulated bus and two double-decker buses. (TransLink)
Our View: Making transit free for kids will pay big dividends

Langley’s Cora Goodyear snapped this shot of a young deer she spotted grazing in a blueberry field off Allard Crescent in Fort Langley recently. The deer appeared to be losing its spots, with new fur coming in to replace areas on its stomach. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Blueberry feast