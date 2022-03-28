Surrey Mounties investigate a shooting in Whalley in the 10700-block of City Parkway on Monday afternoon, March 28, 2022. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey Mounties investigate a shooting in Whalley in the 10700-block of City Parkway on Monday afternoon, March 28, 2022. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey Mounties investigating shooting in Whalley

It happened in the 10700-block of City Parkway at about 1 p.m. Monday. Police have not found a victim

Surrey Mounties are investigating a shooting in Whalley at about 1 p.m. Monday but have found no evidence of any victim.

This was in the 10700-block of City Parkway.

Multiple bullet casings were found on the road, a Black Press Media freelancer reported.

Cpl. Vanessa Munn said Surrey Mounties and members of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit’s gang enforcement team found evidence “consistent with a shooting, but at this point in time no victim has been located.”

“I’m not able to confirm any other details at this point I believe members are still on scene actively investigating,” she said.

Police have not identified a suspect but are looking for a red Kia Optima with a B.C. license plate KEO 43M that was reported stolen and investigators are asking anyone who sees it to call 911 immediately.

“Investigators are actively working to identify the suspects and the intended target of this shooting; a motive has not yet been determined,” Munn said. “Police did not locate anyone with injuries and have no evidence to suggest anyone was struck.”

This is the fourth shooting in Surrey in six days.

“Indications are the three previous shootings (March 23-25) were targeted,” Munn said. “Investigators are examining possible links to the drug trade and Lower Mainland Gang Conflict.”

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP investigating third shooting in 3 days

homelessphoto

A Surrey Mountie sets up barricade tape as police investigate a shooting in Whalley on Monday. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

ShootingSurreysurrey rcmp

Previous story
Man charged with attempted murder after attack on Kelowna Mountie

Just Posted

BC Ambulance paramedics and Surrey RCMP took away a man who was found running through traffic around Fraser Highway on Monday, March 28, near the Surrey-Langley border. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Man in custody after sprinting through traffic on Langley-Surrey border

Vancouver Giants fell 5-4 to the visiting Prince George Cougars at Langley Events Centre on Sunday afternoon, but the game wasn't without some triumphs. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Payton Mount’s 3 goals not enough to Giants in Cougar attack

As tiny as a grain of rice, microchips are implanted through an injection near the shoulder blades of an animal. Chips help hospitals and animal shelter staff reunite animals with their owners. (Langley Advance Times file)
Free pet microchipping event in Langley fully booked

Langley’s Ashley Samborski is selling tickets for a chance to buy his car and help fight cancer. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Son of Langley cancer victim sells car to help others fight the disease