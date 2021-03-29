Surrey Mounties say four men were sexually assaulted by another man in a beige sedan

Surrey RCMP detachment in Newton. (File photo)

Surrey Mounties are seeking more information from the public concerning an investigation into men being sexually assaulted after being befriended by a man in a beige sedan.

Corporal Elenore Sturko said an investigation began March 12 after police were tipped off about a sexual assault in February and this put them in contact with three more alleged victims between June 2019 and this past February 12.

She said a suspect was arrested on March 19 but police believe there may be more victims who have not come forward.

Corporal Paula Forbes, of the Surrey RCMP Special Victims Unit, noted that people often are hesitant to come forward with information related to sexual assault. “We want to assure people in our community that we have services in place that can support you through the process,” she said.

Sturko said four men are alleged to have been sexually assaulted by a black man in his 30s after they entered his four-door sedan for a smoke. He’s about six feet tall, with brown eyes, very short black hair, and has a receding hairline and had a moustache.

His vehicle is a light brown or beige four-door sedan.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP Special Victims Unit at 604-599-7776.


