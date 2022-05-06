Surrey RCMP are advising sex-trade workers to be extra vigilant following an early-morning assault in Whalley. (File photo)

Surrey RCMP encourage ‘extra vigilance’ following assault on sex-trade worker

Incident occurred early May 5 in Whalley

Surrey RCMP is advising sex-trade workers to be extra vigilant following an early-morning assault in Whalley Thursday.

According to a news release, police received a report of a woman screaming and a fire alarm ringing at 2:24 a.m. May 5, in the 13500-block of Old Yale Road.

Officers responding located a woman who had been physically assaulted by a man in the staircase of an underground parking lot. The man fled the area prior to police being called.

Initial indications are that the assault is linked to street-level sex work, and the Surrey Woman’s Centre’s SMART Van – which works closely with the detachment’s Special Victims Unit (SVU) – has been engaged to distribute information regarding it to their clients, the release states.

The suspect is described as a clean-shaven Caucasian male in his 20s, with a slim build and brown hair.

“In light of this incident we are encouraging local sex trade workers to be extra vigilant to this additional risk to their safety,” Cpl. Vanessa Munn said in the release.

“The decision to disclose that the victim is a sex worker is to ensure that persons in this vulnerable group specifically, are aware of this incident and can take additional steps to be safe.”

Anyone with information that could help SVU investigators is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca


