Surrey RCMP issue warning after third sexual assault since Sunday

It is the third sexual assault reported this week in Surrey

Surrey RCMP is investigating another sexual assault, this time occurring early Monday morning in Newton.

RCMP report that around 4:45 a.m. on Monday, May 21, a woman walking east on 72nd Avenue at 134 Street was grabbed from behind an sexually assaulted by an unknown man.

The suspect is described as a 5 feet 10 inches South Asian man between 35 and 40 years of age, with medium length hair and a clean shaven face.

Surrey RCMP’s Special Victims Unit is leading the investigation, and other recently reported sexual assaults to determine if there are any links between the incidents.

Police are reminding the community of the following personal safety tips:

  • Keep you head up, stay alert and be aware of your surroundings
  • Walk with others when possible
  • Plan your route to avoid isolated areas

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call RCMP at 604-599-0502, or to contact Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.

Study recommends jurors receive more financial and psychological support

