Surrey RCMP issue warning after third sexual assault since Sunday

Surrey RCMP is investigating another sexual assault, this time occurring early Monday morning in Newton.
RCMP report that around 4:45 a.m. on Monday, May 21, a woman walking east on 72nd Avenue at 134 Street was grabbed from behind an sexually assaulted by an unknown man.
The suspect is described as a 5 feet 10 inches South Asian man between 35 and 40 years of age, with medium length hair and a clean shaven face.
Surrey RCMP’s Special Victims Unit is leading the investigation, and other recently reported sexual assaults to determine if there are any links between the incidents.
- SEE ALSO: RCMP warns public after woman groped in Newton Sunday
- SEE ALSO: Woman says she was sexually assaulted in Surrey while sleeping in car
Police are reminding the community of the following personal safety tips:
- Keep you head up, stay alert and be aware of your surroundings
- Walk with others when possible
- Plan your route to avoid isolated areas
Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call RCMP at 604-599-0502, or to contact Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.