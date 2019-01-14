Surrey RCMP looking for male who allegedly exposed himself to 10-year-old girl

Police say the suspect is possibly a teenager, or in his early 20s

The 6200-block of 144th Street in Surrey, near Sullivan Heights Secondary School, as seen on Google Maps.

Surrey RCMP say they are investigating after a male allegedly exposed himself to a 10-year-old girl near Sullivan Heights Secondary School.

Shortly before 4 p.m. on Jan. 10, 2019, Surrey RCMP received a report that a girl was walking behind the school when an “unknown male grabbed her hoodie from behind, tossed her to the ground, and then exposed his genitalia.”

Surrey RCMP say the victim screamed and the suspect fled after the incident, which is said to have occurred around 3 p.m.

Police describe the suspect as a Caucasian male, possibly a teenager or in his early 20s, approximately 5’2” to 5’5” tall, with a normal build.

Surrey RCMP say he was wearing a black hoodie with the hood up over his head and black pants at the time of the incident.

Police say the suspect was last seen running westbound through the school’s parking lot towards 144th Street.

The Surrey RCMP Special Victim’s Unit currently has conduct of the investigation with assistance from the detachment’s Youth Unit.

Surrey RCMP providing these tips to the community:

· Don’t take short cuts. Use main routes, avoid lanes, forested or secluded areas.

· Walk with friends.

· Tell someone where you are going and when you will be back.

· Phone home when leaving a friend’s house and say when you will be home.

· Don’t assist strangers.

· Trust your instincts and your feelings.

· Phone if you are going to be delayed, or if your plans change.

Anyone with information about this incident or may have dash-cam video is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or contact Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

See also: Surrey RCMP arrest ‘indecent acts suspect’ (May 4, 2018)

See also: RCMP appeal for info on ‘indecent acts’ committed in front of Clayton Heights students (March 14, 2018)

See also: Delta police investigating indecent act in Sunshine Hills (Aug. 29, 2018)



amy.reid@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Amy on Twitter