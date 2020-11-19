Surrey RCMP say Langley arrest, drug seizure possibly linked to recent overdoses

Surrey RCMP say officers seized suspected fentanyl during an arrest in Langley Thursday (Nov. 19, adding it could possibly be linked to recent overdoses.

The Surrey RCMP Drug Unit arrested a 19-year-old man for possession for the purpose of trafficking in the area of 200th Street and 72nd Avenue around 2 p.m., according to a release.

During the arrest, police said officers seized “multiple” doses of suspected “blue and purple” fentanyl, crystal meth and crack cocaine. The release adds that officers also seized “other items consistent with drug trafficking.”

Surrey RCMP said that investigators believe the drugs seized “are associated to the recent overdoses in the city.”

Thursday morning, Surrey RCMP warned of a potential “toxic batch” of street drugs after responding to three apparent overdose deaths within a 12-hour period.

Staff Sergeant Ryan Element said the methods used to make the drugs are “unsophisticated.”

“The amateur ways in which these drugs are being manufactured makes these already dangerous drugs even more deadly,” said Element.

Surrey RCMP is reminding people that if they do use drug, to not use alone and to keep naloxone nearby.

