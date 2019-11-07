Surrey RCMP seize cannabis edibles and cannabis vape products during traffic stop

Police seized cannabis edibles and vape products in Cloverdale Oct. 30 after a teenager was found with more than the allowable limit. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)
Police seized cannabis edibles and vape products in Cloverdale Oct. 30 after a teenager was found with more than the allowable limit. Police are reminding parents to be aware that edibles “can look similar to regular gummy candy which may appeal to youth.” (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Even though cannabis edibles are legal, police are reminding the public there are limits.

“Cannabis and edibles are now legal in Canada, but there are limits to the amount a person can lawfully possess,” said Inspector Mike Hall, the RCMP’s proactive enforcement officer.

“Anyone trafficking cannabis products unlawfully may be charged under the Cannabis Act.”

His comments come after an 18-year-old man was arrested and released after being stopped by police in Cloverdale Oct. 30.

The teenager had more than 30 grams of cannabis edibles and cannabis vape products on him at the time, which is over the legally-allowed limit.

The Surrey Gang Enforcement Team stopped the youth at the intersection of Fraser Highway and 64th Avenue.

Police say no charges have been laid yet.

“We want parents to see the photos of the cannabis edibles, to be aware that they can look similar to regular gummy candy which may appeal to youth, and also creates a potential for inadvertent exposure to cannabis,” added Hall.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Active veterans in Aldergrove drive to remember
Next story
Con artist claims to be Hydro employee in $1,000 Langley scam

Just Posted

Active veterans in Aldergrove drive to remember

Volunteer veterans with the Museum of Armed Forces gear up for the Remembrance Day parade

Con artist claims to be Hydro employee in $1,000 Langley scam

Scammers tried to bill a local business owner for cash this week

Housing sales see autumn increase in Langley

Sales are much higher than last year

Aldergrove elementary school paves the way for reconciliation

Shortreed’s Grades 4 and 5 journeyed to a residential school to understand Canada’s dark past

Langley curler was victim of Harrison Lake crash

Josh Desrosiers curled with the Tardi rink in 2014

VIDEO: Dash cam dine and dash

Langley, have you captured wildlife footage on dash cam or home surveillance camera?

Surrey RCMP seize cannabis edibles and cannabis vape products during traffic stop

Edibles legal, but there are limits, say RCMP

B.C. teen receives visibility boost from X-Games athlete after dirt bike stolen

“Help get this kid his bike back!”

UPDATE: TransLink disputes severity of bus delays caused by transit strike

Union says there have been 41 disruptions on Thursday

VIDEO: Victoria researcher unveils B.C.’s first unique dinosaur discovery

Royal BC Museum palaeonotologist confirms discovery of ‘Ferrisaurus sustutensis’

B.C. should demand mining companies pay cleanup costs up front: Indigenous study

Auditor general recently found the costs of cleanup go beyond government’s surety by $1.4 billion

Some cancer patients waiting longer for surgery as B.C. puts focus on hips, knees

Abbotsford doctors say focus on joints and a lack of anesthesiologists leave local patients waiting

Flu season off to a fairly average start in B.C.: report

Influenza A and B ‘considered sporadic’ in B.C., Health Canada report says

Airbnb collects double the amount of provincial sales tax expected

Airbnb said it has paid out $33.7 million in provincial sales tax

Most Read