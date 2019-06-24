UPDATE: ‘Shots fired’ report in Cloverdale neighbourhood was likely fireworks, say RCMP

Surrounding neighbourhood evacuated, street closed in both directions as officers investigated

Surrey RCMP is “wrapping up” the scene at a Cloverdale residence, where they were called to investigate reports of shots fired on Monday morning (June 24).

Surrey RCMP Cpl. El Sturko said that although the investigation is ongoing, early indications suggest that the sounds in question were generated by fireworks, not gunfire.

RCMP were called to a residence in the 19400-block of 71A Avenue at about 9:10 a.m. They took two individuals into custody and officers attempted to speak to the remaining occupants of the house. Those individuals have now been released, said Sturko.

A perimeter was set up around the house, and the surrounding neighbourhood was evacuated. Traffic was diverted and 195 Street closed in both directions.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
