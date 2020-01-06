A Burnaby flagger was hit by a car while working on June 28, 2017. (Screenshot from video)

Surrey woman found not criminally responsible for hitting Burnaby flagger with car

Brenda Ouma Aregay’s case will go to the Review Board of B.C.

A Surrey woman has been found not criminally responsible for hitting a Burnaby flagger with her car nearly two years ago.

The B.C. Prosecution Service said Brenda Ouma Aregay was found not criminally responsible for a number of charges related to the June 28, 2017 incident where video posted online showed Aregay hitting a flagger near the New Westminster-Burnaby border.

The charges against Aregay had included two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of fail to stop at scene of accident, and two counts of assault.

In a Monday email, spokesperson Dan McLaughlin said Aregay’s case has been sent to the Review Board of B.C., which handles cases relating to people found not criminally responsible due to mental health issues. A hearing must be held by the review board within 45 days.

VIDEO: Driver arrested after Burnaby flagger hit

READ MORE: Surrey woman charged after Burnaby flaggers hit

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Free speech group threatens legal action after UBC cancels conservative speaker
Next story
Northern B.C. First Nation evicts pipeline company from work site near Houston

Just Posted

Aldergrove’s Countryside Shopping centre plagued by vacancies

The Janda Group has pressed owners of FreshCo to remove ‘debilitating’ restrictive covenant

LifeLabs unable to confirm if Langley clients affected by data breach

LifeLabs said the data hack affected up to 15 million customers, majority in B.C. and Ontario

WEATHER: Heavy rain in the forecast for Langley

A break from the wet weather is expected Monday afternoon

If you forgot to chip your Christmas tree, you still have options

Langley residents have plenty of choices

VIDEO: Optimist Juniors curl in division 1 playoffs

Twelve teams with members ranging from age 13 to 18 played at the Langley Curling Club

Canada beats Russia 4-3 in world juniors hockey tournament to take home gold

Canada comes from behind to get gold

Georgia Straight alt weekly to be purchased for $1.25M

Media Central also plans to buy Toronto alt weekly Now Magazine for up to $2 million

Students to take part in hunger strike to force UBC to divest from fossil fuels

Extinction Rebellion says university’s partial divestment not enough

More charges for Surrey fugitive arrested in California

Attempted murder among new charges against Brandon Teixeira

VIDEO: Surveillance is in at CES Gadget Show – in a big way

‘Many, many horrible stories have come out of consumer electronics,’ privacy advocate says

Free speech group threatens legal action after UBC cancels conservative speaker

Andy Ngo, the editor-at-large of The Post Millennial, had been scheduled to speak at UBC

Surrey woman found not criminally responsible for hitting Burnaby flagger with car

Brenda Ouma Aregay’s case will go to the Review Board of B.C.

More than 60 people of Iranian background detained crossing from B.C. to U.S.

The detainees were headed home from a concert in Vancouver

Pipeline contractors hiring in tight labour market for Alberta, B.C.

Competition for oil, gas pipeline jobs as skilled workers retiring

Most Read