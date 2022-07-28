Renee Derhousoff, a Surrey woman, is still in shock after winning $500,000 from a Lotto 6/49 draw earlier this year. (Photo: BCLC)

Renee Derhousoff, a Surrey woman, is still in shock after winning $500,000 from a Lotto 6/49 draw earlier this year. (Photo: BCLC)

Lotto winner

Surrey woman plans to buy car, property and go on a Europe trip after $500K win

Renee Derhousoff says she bought the Lotto 6/49 ticket as a last-minute decision

A Surrey woman is still in shock after winning $500,000 from a Lotto 6/49 draw earlier this year.

Renee Derhousoff was inspired to purchase the ticket at a grocery store in Burnaby after seeing another person buying a ticket next to her in line, according to a release from BCLC.

“That decision paid off, as she won a $500,000 Extra prize from the February 19, 2022 Lotto 6/49 draw.”

Derhousoff checked her ticket while sitting in her car one day and began calling her children to share the news.

“I started to call my kids, whoever would answer the phone the fastest, so I called my daughter,” she said.

Derhousoff said she plans to buy a car and property and then go on a trip to Europe.


