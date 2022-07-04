Surrey’s next hospital in Cloverdale advancing, Dix says

Health Minister Adrian Dix says two candidates have been shortlisted for designing and building Surrey’s new hospital to be located in Cloverdale.

“Our government is delivering on its commitment of a new hospital for people in Surrey, and we are proceeding to the next stage of the procurement process,” Dix said Monday. “This important next step means we are closer to seeing what the hospital will look like, to shovels in the ground and construction starting, and to the new hospital opening for patients.”

Surrey’s second hospital, after Surrey Memorial Hospital in Whalley, is to be built next to Kwantlen Polytechnic University at 5500 180th St. with an expected cost of $1.72 billion and be completed by June 2027. Construction is expected to start in the summer of 2023.

Premier John Horgan and Dix made the announcement in December 2019. At that time the project was expected to cost $1.66 billion. The new hospital is expected to have an emergency department, inpatient beds, outpatient services, operating rooms and laboratory and diagnostic services as well as a cancer centre.

READ ALSO: Health minister expects construction of Surrey’s new hospital in Cloverdale to begin in 2023, open in 2027

READ ALSO: Cloverdale hospital groundbreaking scheduled for summer 2023

Fraser Health Authority indicates the new hospital and integrated cancer centre will have 168 beds. Surrey Memorial Hospital has 634 beds and Peace Arch Hospital in White Rock has 146 beds. Royal Columbian Hospital has 490 beds and Langley Memorial Hospital has 188 beds.

The request for qualifications process ended March 17. EllisDon Design Build Inc. and PCL Construction Ltd. are shortlisted.

The provincial government says there will be a surgical/perioperative suite with five operating rooms, four procedure rooms, an emergency department with 55 treatment spaces, and virtual care options in all clinical service area as well as a large medical imaging department with three CT scanners and two MRI machines, as well as pharmacy, laboratory and academic spaces and a 49-space child care centre and 730 parking spots.

Dr. Victoria Lee, president and CEO of Fraser Health, said the “fully digitally equipped community hospital” will “usher in a new era for acute care in our region, enabling us to increase our regional capacity in areas such as emergency, surgical, inpatient, ambulatory care, diagnostics and cancer care services, while better supporting patient-centred care, closer to home.”



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

CloverdaleHospitalsSurrey