Surveillance workers at the Cascades Casino in Langley City vote to join union

Eleven employees will be represented by MoveUP union

Eleven employees at the Cascades Casino in Langley City have voted to join the Move UP union, the union announced Monday.

The vote by the surveillance workers was held Aug. 9.

“We are very happy to welcome these workers to our MoveUP family,” MoveUP president David Black said in a press release.

“Unions exist to give strength to workers, to ensure workers are fairly treated, and to ensure healthy working conditions (so) that workers can better serve the public and truly enjoy going to work each and every single day.”

MoveUP represents over 12,000 workers at public and private sector companies in B.C., including casino surveillance workers at the Cascades casino in Penticton.

The union said bargaining for a first collective agreement for the casino surveillance workers in Langley will commence “shortly.”

MoveUp was formerly the Canadian Office and Professional Employees Union Local 378 (COPE 378), which rebranded as MoveUP, The Movement of United Professionals, in 2015.

READ ALSO: Langley City casino expansion underway

The Cascades Casino, Coast Hotel and convention centre is the biggest employer in Langley City with the most recent available stats showing 550 people working at the Fraser Highway location.

The Casino shares 10 per cent of its net profits with the City, as required under gaming regulations.

This year, the share was projected to be $6.4 million, which was expected to keep taxes 2.5 per cent lower than they would have been without the gaming revenue.

READ ALSO: Bingo move from Langley Township to Langley City given the go-ahead



dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter