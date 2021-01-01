Survey seeks input on youth health facility for Langley

Foundry is coming to Langley City in the near future

The new Foundry youth health site coming to Langley is surveying locals about what they would like to see in the site.

The online survey asks both youth aged 12 to 24, and the parents and caretakers of youths, about designing the interior of the site, which is to be located at 20618 Eastleigh Crescent.

Encompass Support Services Society will operate the site when it opens.

The survey asks youths to rate which services are most important to them, incluidng mental health services, substance abuse counselling, primary health care, healthy living, peer support, or everyday life support.

The questions cover everything from medical care needs to the aesthetics of the interior of the building to where youth would like to enter – off Eastleigh or in the parking lot behind it?

The survey can be found online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/Foundry_Langley_Youth.

The Langley Foundry site was one of eight new centres around B.C. announced last summer. It joins the Langley Youth Resource Centre on 203rd Street near 64th Avenue, which opened a few years back, as sites where local teens and young adults can go for help with a variety of health and counselling needs.

READ MORE: Foundry to bring mental health support to Langley teens

EducationLangleyLangley City