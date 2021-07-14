Suspect arrested after trailer burns in rural Aldergrove

Police say the man may have mental health issues that need treatment

A Langley man was arrested by police under the Mental Health Act after he allegedly burned down the trailer where he was living on Friday, July 9.

The Township Fire Department was called at 9:37 p.m. to a rural property in the 4600 block of 256th Street.

They found a travel trailer on fire, and dealt with some spot fires that sparked from the first blaze in the dry grass, but the fire was out in about an hour, said assistant fire chief Andrew Hewitson.

Two fire halls, from Aldergrove and Murrayville, with 18 firefighters, worked to control and extinguish the fire.

The man who had been living in the trailer was arrested in the aftermath by the Langley RCMP.

Police suspect he deliberately set the fire, likely for reasons related to mental health issues. Neither he nor anyone else was injured by the fire.

He was apprehended under the provincial Mental Health Act, said Cpl. Holly Largy.

People apprehended under the act are taken to see a doctor and may be held for involuntary treatment if a doctor believes they are in danger of harming themselves or others.

