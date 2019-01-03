James Gordon of Abbotsford faces 17 charges in relation to a hit-and-run spree in Langley and Abbotsford on Dec. 19.

Suspect in hit-and-run spree makes brief court appearance

James Gordon faces 19 charges after pedestrians struck in Langley and Abbotsford

The Abbotsford man charged in relation to a hit-and-run spree that injured several pedestrians in Langley and Abbotsford on Dec. 19 made a brief appearance in court Thursday morning.

James Joseph Gordon, 24, wearing the standard-issue orange prison jumpsuit, appeared by video in Abbotsford provincial court, where his next date was set for Jan. 17 to schedule a bail hearing. Meanwhile, he remains in custody.

A lawyer in the case said the bail hearing is expected to be a “lengthier matter” than usual, taking about an hour.

Gordon’s brother stated, “Love you, brother” as he was leaving the courtroom, to which Gordon replied, “Love you, brother. Love you, Mom.”

“Love you, son,” his mom responded.

Police previously reported that around 8 p.m. on Dec. 19, a driver began speeding through north Langley and was deliberately trying to run down pedestrians.

RELATED: Driver hits six people, dog, in vehicular rampage through Langley, Abbotsford

RELATED: 17 new charges laid in hit-and-run rampage in Langley, Abbotsford

Six people were struck in Langley between 8:11 and 10:12 p.m. Two dogs were also hit, and one of them died.

Several people were injured and taken to hospital.

The driver then headed to Abbotsford and hit one final pedestrian at 10:32 p.m.

Police said the man then torched and abandoned his stolen Mazda pickup truck and took another car, but was captured shortly after by Langley RCMP and Abbotsford Police.

Gordon was charged the following day with possession of stolen property and breaching the bail conditions that had been placed on him following a stolen-vehicle charge on Nov. 19 in Abbotsford.

Gordon was charged with another 17 offences on Dec. 28: five counts of assault with a weapon, five counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, five counts of failing to stop at the scene of a crash, and one count each of arson and possession of stolen property.

– with files from Matthew Claxton, Langley Advance

@VikkiHopes
vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Southeastern B.C. hit with ample snow, heavy rain
Next story
Gordon Wilson $5M libel lawsuit against Surrey MLA, B.C. premier, to be heard in April 2020

Just Posted

Suspect in hit-and-run spree makes brief court appearance

James Gordon faces 19 charges after pedestrians struck in Langley and Abbotsford

Crews clearing storm drains in Langley

Heavy rains meant concerns about flooded roads on Thursday.

VIDEO: Sister said little brother’s service dog bounced from Langley trampoline park

A woman said her brother’s certified service dog was refused entry. She took to social media.

VIDEO: Giants comeback bid falls short in 4-3 loss to Tigers

In it’s fourth away game, the Langley-based hockey team lost its third game in a row to Medicine Hat.

Mom and kid in carbon-monoxide poisoning incident released from hospital

Other child still in hospital after trio found unresponsive in car in Abbotsford on Boxing Day

VIDEO: Boy’s service dog bounced from B.C. trampoline park

A Langley woman says her brother’s certified service dog was refused entry. She took to social media.

Gordon Wilson $5M libel lawsuit against Surrey MLA, B.C. premier, to be heard in April 2020

The trial is expected to run for 10 weeks

Manitoba owners aim for world’s largest snow maze

Possibly the most Canadian thing you’ll see all year

B.C. alpine mountains under ‘Extreme’ avalanche rating

Avalanche Canada calling for heavy amounts of snow and moderate to strong winds

B.C. daycare owner frustrated over lack of payments with provincial childcare program

Amanda Worms of Little Owl Academy has not received subsidy payments on time for months

A theatrical ‘Blind Date’ for Mimi, a clown looking for ‘love’ with willing audience members

Actor Tess Degenstein mingles pre-show in search of a perfect on-stage partner

More Puget Sound orcas predicted to die by summer

Photos taken of a southern resident orca known as J17 showed the female has ‘peanut head’

Citizen sightings needed for B.C. moose tick survey

Western Canada struggles with declining moose, caribou populations

B.C. man sought after gifts, stockings stolen on Christmas morning

Twenty-year-old Nanaimo man wanted in connection with Dec. 25 break-in and theft

Most Read