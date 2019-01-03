Suspect in hit-and-run spree makes brief court appearance

James Gordon of Abbotsford faces 17 charges in relation to a hit-and-run spree in Langley and Abbotsford on Dec. 19.

The Abbotsford man charged in relation to a hit-and-run spree that injured several pedestrians in Langley and Abbotsford on Dec. 19 made a brief appearance in court Thursday morning.

James Joseph Gordon, 24, wearing the standard-issue orange prison jumpsuit, appeared by video in Abbotsford provincial court, where his next date was set for Jan. 17 to schedule a bail hearing. Meanwhile, he remains in custody.

A lawyer in the case said the bail hearing is expected to be a “lengthier matter” than usual, taking about an hour.

Gordon’s brother stated, “Love you, brother” as he was leaving the courtroom, to which Gordon replied, “Love you, brother. Love you, Mom.”

“Love you, son,” his mom responded.

Police previously reported that around 8 p.m. on Dec. 19, a driver began speeding through north Langley and was deliberately trying to run down pedestrians.

Six people were struck in Langley between 8:11 and 10:12 p.m. Two dogs were also hit, and one of them died.

Several people were injured and taken to hospital.

The driver then headed to Abbotsford and hit one final pedestrian at 10:32 p.m.

Police said the man then torched and abandoned his stolen Mazda pickup truck and took another car, but was captured shortly after by Langley RCMP and Abbotsford Police.

Gordon was charged the following day with possession of stolen property and breaching the bail conditions that had been placed on him following a stolen-vehicle charge on Nov. 19 in Abbotsford.

Gordon was charged with another 17 offences on Dec. 28: five counts of assault with a weapon, five counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, five counts of failing to stop at the scene of a crash, and one count each of arson and possession of stolen property.

– with files from Matthew Claxton, Langley Advance

