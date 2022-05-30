Suspect in manure-dumping at Horgan’s Langford office turns himself in to RCMP

West Shore RCMP released photos, taken from seucrity camera footage, of the suspects who dumped the manure outside the premier’s Langford office. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)West Shore RCMP released photos, taken from seucrity camera footage, of the suspects who dumped the manure outside the premier’s Langford office. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
West Shore RCMP released photos of the third suspect in a case where a youth was beaten with a baton and robbed in Langford. (Photos courtesy of West Shore RCMP)West Shore RCMP released photos of the third suspect in a case where a youth was beaten with a baton and robbed in Langford. (Photos courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

One of the suspects who dumped manure on the front steps of Premier John Horgan’s local Langford office last week has since turned himself into police.

On Wednesday (May 25), five bags of stinky animal droppings were left by members of the activist group Save Old Growth – who claimed responsibility for the move as a way to protest of the continued logging of old-growth forests.

West Shore RCMP were looking for five people involved, releasing security footage of the incident shortly after.

On Monday, Richard Demontigny arrived at Horgan’s MLA office to turn himself in, where the group anticipated he would have been arrested.

However, no one was at the office, so he went on to the RCMP detachment.

“I expected to be arrested last week when I did it but there was no police around,” Demontigny told Goldstream News Gazette.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

John HorganLangford

Previous story
B.C. announces $2.85-million food security fund ahead of wildfire, flood season
Next story
Langley’s new hospice set to open its doors

Just Posted

Lisa Farquharson, the Advance Times publisher, is also past president of the BCYCNA, and she’s proud of her teams efforts – including the awards they received on May 14.(Craig Hodges/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley Advance Times receives provincial accolades

Opponents of an air-quality permit issued to Weir Canada for its South Surrey plant say they will appeal. (File photo)
LETTER: Public can email views about rubber plant emission request near Langley border

Fraser Valley Regional Library City branch has special events during Seniors Week 2022. (FRVL/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
SENIORS WEEK 2022: Langleys celebrate older residents

Mayor Jack Froese (in the truck) is hosting the annual Mayor’s Charitable Gala with the Langley Township firefighters, raising money for local causes. The event will be held this September, and tickets go on sale in June. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Mayor’s Gala returns to Langley Township to raise funds for local charities