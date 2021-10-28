Suspect in store-egging and minivan axe-hacking arrested outside B.C. gas station

Police are saying recent Comox Valley axe attacks on cars may be connected to Campbell River egging

Earlier this month a man entered a Campbell River phone store and unleashed a carton of eggs on its walls and displays while two stunned clerks looked on.

Earlier this week, police in the neighbouring Comox Valley issued a release that they were looking for a man, a blue 2013 Honda Civic with Nova Scotia plates, and a motive in connection with at least two vehicles that had been hacked with an axe.

Today, Campbell River RCMP are saying the two bizarre cases may have been connected and police in Courtenay have a man in custody.

On the morning of Oct. 28, reports on social media indicate a man attacked a gold minivan in the Courtenay Superstore parking lot on Ryan Road prior to police surrounding him and his vehicle.

Bev Thompson-Orr works at the Superstore gas station and witnessed the arrest between 9 and 9:30 a.m. She said she saw a large police presence, so went to take a peak.

“I walked out and saw a gun, and heard ‘Get on the ground!’” she said.

Thompson-Orr said the man was laying on the road, and wearing a white baseball hat, which was left behind. She said she knew straight away the arrest might have something to do with the police search underway.

“I saw the car was blue, and figured it had to be the same one police were looking for.”

Reports earlier in the month indicated the vehicle and plate (Nova Scotia licence GTC968) matched an incident in Campbell River where an individual entered the Quinsam Communications Discovery Centre location and began yelling about 5G technology before throwing a carton’s worth of eggs around the store.

Monika Terragni, media relations officer with the Comox Valley RCMP confirmed police have a man in custody and they will release more information about today’s incident this afternoon.



– With files from Ronan O’Doherty/Campbell River Mirror

