Aldergrove woman sexually assaulted

Langley RCMP is urging residents to be vigilant after a serious sexual assault Tuesday night in the Aldergrove community.

A woman was grabbed from behind as she put out her trash around 9:30 p.m., April 3. She was taken back into her home and sexually assaulted by an unknown man.

Police have yet to release the subject’s description.

Police need your help to locate bedding removed from the crime scene. The victim’s purse was also believed to have been taken from the residence and is described as grey with silver trimmings. If either are located, please call the police immediately.

The victim was transported to hospital and is understandably traumatized. She will be supported in every possible way by Langley RCMP Client Support and Victim Services.

Langley Serious Crime Unit has assumed conduct of this investigation and are engaging the assistance of multiple ‘supports’ including Lower Mainland Forensic Identification Services and Police Dog Services, the Behavioural Sciences Group and officers from all units within Langley RCMP Detachment.

Numerous officers will be canvassing the neighbourhood to collect any potential evidence and the missing sheets and purse.

Superintendent Murray POWER, Officer in Charge Langley RCMP, “It goes without saying that this incident is very disturbing. I can’t stress enough how important it is for residents to be hyper vigilant and always cognizant of their surroundings. If you see someone suspicious in your neighbourhood – call the police. This type of assault affects the safety and security of the entire community. Langley RCMP is treating this as a priority investigation.”

Langley RCMP is asking anyone with information that might assist with this investigation to please call the Langley Tip Line at 604-532-3398.