Suspected drug dealer tried to evade Langley Mounties

Charges are potentially pending against suspect arrested in Langley City

One person was arrested and faces potential charges after Langley Mounties seized fentanyl, cash, and cell phones in a downtown drug bust in July.

The Special Response Team stopped a vehicle in the 5400 block of 204th Street on July 19, after officers allegedly observed the driver conduct a hand-to-hand drug transaction, said. Sgt. Bal Sidhu of the Langley RCMP.

The driver tried to evade police but was quickly stopped, Sidhu said.

After the stop, 100 grams of suspected fentanyl in baggies, $1,400 in cash, and two phones were seized.

Sidhu said police will recommend that the B.C. Prosecution Service lay several charges against the driver.

The Special Response Team is a small unit of the Langley RCMP that works proactively on targeting criminal activity. They can do anything from checking on convicted offenders who are under curfew, check out tips about suspicious activity, or use Langley crime stats to patrol problem areas.

The team operates in uniform, but uses unmarked vehicles. They were formed last November, and have made a number of drug and weapon seizures, as well as arrests over the past several months.

