Suspected fentanyl, cash, and cell phones were seized in a July 19 arrest in Langley City. (Langley RCMP)

Suspected drug dealer tried to evade Langley Mounties

Charges are potentially pending against suspect arrested in Langley City

One person was arrested and faces potential charges after Langley Mounties seized fentanyl, cash, and cell phones in a downtown drug bust in July.

The Special Response Team stopped a vehicle in the 5400 block of 204th Street on July 19, after officers allegedly observed the driver conduct a hand-to-hand drug transaction, said. Sgt. Bal Sidhu of the Langley RCMP.

The driver tried to evade police but was quickly stopped, Sidhu said.

After the stop, 100 grams of suspected fentanyl in baggies, $1,400 in cash, and two phones were seized.

Sidhu said police will recommend that the B.C. Prosecution Service lay several charges against the driver.

The Special Response Team is a small unit of the Langley RCMP that works proactively on targeting criminal activity. They can do anything from checking on convicted offenders who are under curfew, check out tips about suspicious activity, or use Langley crime stats to patrol problem areas.

The team operates in uniform, but uses unmarked vehicles. They were formed last November, and have made a number of drug and weapon seizures, as well as arrests over the past several months.

READ ALSO: Man asleep in stolen car tries to flee when Langley RCMP wake him up

READ ALSO: New special Langley RCMP unit takes proactive approach to crime

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DrugsLangley RCMP

Previous story
Island-dwelling blonde raccoon hits the beach on hot summer day in B.C.
Next story
Cost of Coastal GasLink pipeline leaps 70% to $11.2B as TC Energy settles dispute

Just Posted

A re-enactment of the arrival of the fur brigades during a previous Brigade Days in Fort Langley. The event was postponed due to COVID but has resumed for 2022. (Langley Advance Times files)
Canoe arrival re-enacted in Fort Langley on holiday Monday

Joanne Estelle Plourde (centre) sang a traditional song at a previous local history event. (Langley Advance Times files)
Area’s French heritage in spotlight at Langley picnic

Milo Zuriti and his cousins are visiting their grandmother in South Surrey from Okanagan to get some relief from rising temperature. That included a visit to the Willoughby spray park Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
Grandma brings kids to Langley to escape Okanagan heat

Thunder defeated the visiting Coquitlam Adanacs by a 9-1 score at Langley Events Centre. (Photo courtesy of Langley Events Centre
Thunder defeat Adanacs 9-1