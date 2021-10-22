Suspects sought for heists of everything from excavator to iPhone in Langley

RCMP have released photos of suspects and stolen items

A suspect in a theft of camping equipment from a home’s back porch. (Langley RCMP)

Items as small as an iPhone and as large as an excavator have been stolen in Langley in recent weeks, and the RCMP is hoping the public can help identify some suspects involved.

Mounties are looking into these suspected thefts and frauds:

• Sept. 3, a 2000 white Chevrolet Silverado was stolen, along with a pictured EZ Clean pressure washer in the box. The truck had been parked in the 5200 block of 201A Street in Langley City. The pressure washer is valued at about $8,000.

• A Komatsu PC50 Excavator was stolen from a gravel lot in South Langley sometime over the Labour Day Weekend.

• Between Sept. 12 and 13, police say a man used a stolen credit card to make purchases totalling $900 at various locations around the community.

• A man allegedly used counterfeit currency to buy items at the 7-Eleven and Tim Hortons in Langley on Sept. 21.

• A man allegedly made off with a gold and pink iPhone 7 from a counter on a store in the Willowbrook Mall on Sept. 24. The man is described as Caucasian, between 30 and 35 years old, and was wearing a white hoodie with a black hood.

• Police say a man took camping equipment off the back patio of a home in Langley City on Sept. 26. The suspect is described as Caucasian, with dark hair, wearing all dark clothing, white running shoes, and carrying a black backpack.

• A woman allegedly stole a hat from the Otter Co-op on Sept. 26. The woman is described as being in her late 50s, with dark brown shoulder length hair, wearing overalls, and carrying a black shoulder bag.

• A full suspension Canyon Torque DHX Enduro bicycle was stolen from Walnut Grove Secondary on Sept. 28. The bike is black with light blue and light green detailing, and is valued at $3,000.

Persons suspected of a criminal offence are considered not guilty until charges are proven in court.

Anyone with information that might assist with any of the above investigations can call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200. To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

A pressure washer, and the white pickup it was in, were both stolen from Langley City. (Langley RCMP)

A man suspected of passing counterfeit bills. (Langley RCMP)

A suspect in a stolen credit card case. (Langley RCMP)

Someone stole this entire excavator from South Langley. (Langley RCMP)

A woman who allegedly stole a hat at the Otter Co-Op. (Langley RCMP)

A suspect in the theft of an iPhone at Willowbrook Mall. (Langley RCMP)

A bike stolen from Walnut Grove Secondary. (Langley RCMP)