A woman seen leaving in a red Mustang after a theft from a liquor store.

Suspects sought in Langley thefts, frauds

Police released surveillance photos from recent petty thefts.

Langley RCMP are looking for suspects for a number of recent frauds and thefts, including an incident in which the suspect fled in a red Mustang.

The incidents include:

• A woman stole a coat valued at almost $300 from RW & Co. on Dec. 21st.

• Two men allegedly stole clothing from The Bay on Dec. 24, before being seen leaving in a Black Toyota.

• A man used stolen credit and debit cards to buy items at the 7-Eleven in Langley City on Dec. 25. The cards had been stolen from inside a vehicle earlier that morning.

• A man allegedly stole both beer and hard liquor from the Jericho Liquor Store on Dec. 31. The suspect is described as Caucasian, in his 60s, with a heavy build, short grey hair, black glasses, and wearing a black jacket, grey shirt, dark grey pants and black shoes.

• A man allegedly used a stolen credit card on Jan. 7.

• Police say a woman stole various items of clothing from Mark’s Work Warehouse in Aldergrove on Jan. 7. The woman, a Caucasian in her late 20s with a medium build, was wearing a black jacket with fur on the hood, a black hat, blue jeans, and black boots. She was carrying a medium sized black purse and a white tote bag.

• A man allegedly stole alcohol from the Aldergrove Village Liquor Store on Jan. 9.

• On Jan. 10, police say a man stole lighters and drinks from the 7-Eleven in Langley.

• A woman allegedly stole liquor from the BC Liquor Store in the Port Kells area, and was seen leaving in a red Ford Mustang. The car had a temporary operating permit.

Anyone with information on the suspects can contact the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or to leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

 

A suspect in the theft of beer and liquor.

A suspect in a theft from an Aldergrove liquor store.

A man suspected in credit card fraud.

A suspect in the theft of clothes from Mark’s Work Wearhouse.

Two men suspected of stealing clothes from The Bay.

Another suspect in a stolen credit card case.

A woman suspected of stealing a coat.

