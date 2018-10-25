Suspicious fire in Brookswood ‘targeted incident’: RCMP

A suspicious fire that damaged at Brookswood home is under investigation by Langley police.

The fire broke out around 2:45 a.m. Sunday morning in the 4000 block of 204B Street, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The fire began in a vehicle in the home’s carport, and extended into part of the home above, said deputy Township fire chief Bruce Ferguson.

The home suffered scorched siding and part of the roof was covered with a tarp.

The fire is considered suspicious, said Largy.

Police are investigating and pursuing “several avenues,” but there have been no arrests, she said.

Investigators belive it was a targeted incident, and there is no risk to the general public, said Largy.