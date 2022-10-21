A turn sign, a street identification sign, and several panels of fence were taken out as an SUV careened off the road, through a backyard, and into the side of a Fort Langley home Friday night, Oct. 21, 2022. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

SUV plows into Fort Langley home

Emergency crews were deployed Friday night to the St. Andrew’s area after a single-vehicle crash

An SUV plowed through a fence and into a Fort Langley home Friday night.

No one was believed to be injured, but witnesses report seeing the driver being taken into custody.

The crash occurred at about 10 p.m. in the area of St. Andrew’s Avenue and Hudson Bay Street.

The SUV took out several sections of fence, and came to rest about halfway inside the one-storey home.

Police and Township fire crews were reportedly on scene.

• More details as they come available
.
SUV plows into Fort Langley home

